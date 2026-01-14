Winter Commutes Just Got Warmer: The Bahamas Brings “A Lifetime of Islands” to New York’s Moynihan Train Hall

Nassau, The Bahamas, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) has launched a high-impact out-of-home advertising activation at New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall, bringing the destination’s global campaign, “A Lifetime of Islands,” directly to millions of New York metro travelers during peak winter travel planning season.

Running from January 1 through February 11, 2026, the large-scale digital and static displays position The Bahamas’ signature message, “It’s not one island. It’s a lifetime of them.” within one of the city’s most heavily trafficked transit hubs. The activation reaches commuters, leisure travelers, and visitors passing through Moynihan Train Hall, the gateway to Penn Station serving New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey.

As part of the Ministry’s broader winter media strategy, the Moynihan Train Hall placement builds on the campaign’s growing international footprint, following high-profile rollouts in Canada, the United Kingdom, and key U.S. markets. The New York execution reflects a targeted effort to meet travelers at moments when inspiration and intent converge, reinforcing The Bahamas as an accessible, repeat-visit destination for Northeast audiences.

Conceived to spotlight the destination’s 700 islands and cays, including 16 major island destinations, the campaign features rock legend Lenny Kravitz and his iconic anthem Fly Away, inviting travelers to see The Bahamas not as a single getaway, but as a collection of distinct experiences to be discovered over time.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, noted that the New York activation reflects the Ministry’s focus on sustaining visibility in influential source markets. “The New York metro area remains one of our most important gateways, and Moynihan Train Hall allows us to connect with travelers where movement and decision-making naturally intersect,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “By placing ‘A Lifetime of Islands’ in this dynamic environment, we are reinforcing the depth of our destination and reminding travelers that The Bahamas offers far more than a single escape, but a lifetime of discovery.”

The momentum behind “A Lifetime of Islands” mirrors The Bahamas’ continued tourism growth. In 2024, the destination welcomed a record 11.22 million international visitors, marking a 16.2 percent increase year over year, with strong demand continuing through 2025. Proximity, robust airlift, and the destination’s breadth of experiences continue to position The Bahamas as a leading choice for Northeast travelers seeking both short escapes and extended stays.

For more information on The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

Attachment