Plexus Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date

NEENAH, WI, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today it will release its fiscal first quarter 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. Plexus’ management will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website, plexus.com.

What:Plexus Fiscal Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
  
When:Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, plexus.com. Participants can also join utilizing the links below:
  
 Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/441967466
  
Replay:The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and will be available as on-demand for 12 months


Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison
+1.920.969.6325
shawn.harrison@plexus.com 

About Plexus Corp.

At Plexus, we help create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 26 facilities. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.


