Float’n Thang Introduces Zero Gravity Flotation Redefining Water-Based Recovery and Accessibility

Goodyear, Arizona, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Float’n Thang®, a wellness-driven flotation company, today announced the continued expansion of its Float’n Thang Zero Gravity Float™ , an innovative water-based recovery solution designed to deliver full-body buoyancy, spinal decompression, and deep relaxation through true zero-gravity positioning.

Unlike traditional flotation devices such as round tubes or pool noodles—which offer uneven support, limit mobility, and often force the body into tension-filled postures—the Float’n Thang Zero Gravity Float is engineered to evenly distribute body weight while supporting natural alignment. This design allows users to float effortlessly without strain, promoting nervous system regulation, reducing joint compression, improving circulation, and supporting deeper physical and mental restoration.

The Float’n Thang Zero Gravity Float is designed for a broad range of users, including athletes, wellness enthusiasts, families, caregivers, and individuals with limited mobility or sensory sensitivities. By removing gravitational pressure from the spine and joints, the float enables a level of relaxation and accessibility that improvised flotation options cannot achieve.

In conjunction with its product expansion, Float’n Thang also announced a Spring 2026 Community Impact Initiative. For every Float’n Thang Zero Gravity Float purchased, one will be donated to organizations serving the special-needs community to expand access to water-based therapy, inclusive recreation, and buoyancy-supported mobility experiences.

“True zero gravity requires more than just floating—it requires intentional design,” said a spokesperson for Float’n Thang. “Our mission is to make restorative floating accessible while creating meaningful impact for individuals and communities who benefit most from water-based support.”

Float’n Thang is a wellness and accessibility-focused company dedicated to redefining flotation through intelligent design and social impact. The Float’n Thang Zero Gravity Float provides full-body buoyancy and alignment, supporting recovery, relaxation, and inclusive aquatic experiences for users of all abilities.

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=gCItPQvB5Cw