Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2025 Results and December 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of December 31, 2025 of $7.54

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.62 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, including an estimated $0.43 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 7.8% total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025

Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of December 31, 2025





VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today its estimated fourth quarter 2025 results and portfolio characteristics as of December 31, 2025.

Shares Outstanding

As of January 14, 2026, the Company had 183,345,932 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 148,239,401 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated December 31, 2025 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2025 was $7.54. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2025, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $1.4 billion with 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.62 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which includes an estimated $0.43 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our real estate investment trust ("REIT") taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 7.8%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.57 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and an increase in book value per share of $0.21 from September 30, 2025.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures





About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands)

Realized Realized Oct-25 - Dec-25 Dec-25 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jan) in Jan) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.5 TBA $ 250,000 $ 250,239 2.30 % 100.10 4.50 % 5.41 % 6 174 n/a n/a $ 3,166 $ (3,884 ) 15yr Total 250,000 250,239 2.30 % 100.10 4.50 % 5.41 % 6 174 n/a n/a 3,166 (3,884 ) 30yr 3.0 $ 331,323 $ 298,535 2.74 % 90.10 3.00 % 3.52 % 56 297 8.4 % 7.2 % $ 8,908 $ (8,971 ) 30yr 3.5 38,078 35,320 0.32 % 92.76 3.50 % 4.30 % 75 266 1.0 % 3.6 % 1,047 (1,063 ) 30yr 4.0 50,951 49,040 0.45 % 96.25 4.00 % 4.77 % 79 277 9.2 % 13.1 % 1,213 (1,256 ) 30yr 4.5 269,222 264,933 2.44 % 98.41 4.50 % 5.44 % 42 313 8.4 % 11.2 % 5,249 (5,932 ) 30yr 5.0 1,307,603 1,314,406 12.08 % 100.52 5.00 % 5.99 % 13 345 6.0 % 8.1 % 23,000 (28,319 ) 30yr 5.5 3,210,601 3,293,958 30.28 % 102.60 5.50 % 6.46 % 10 347 7.7 % 9.7 % 40,662 (57,200 ) 30yr 6.0 3,253,257 3,377,940 31.05 % 103.83 6.00 % 6.93 % 13 343 15.1 % 17.0 % 23,948 (39,091 ) 30yr 6.5 1,663,678 1,748,401 16.07 % 105.09 6.50 % 7.39 % 16 340 20.6 % 23.8 % 7,396 (12,727 ) 30yr 7.0 220,316 233,037 2.14 % 105.77 7.00 % 7.95 % 26 325 46.1 % 40.5 % 1,439 (1,713 ) 30yr Total 10,345,029 10,615,570 97.58 % 102.62 5.67 % 6.59 % 16 341 12.7 % 15.8 % 112,862 (156,272 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 10,595,029 10,865,809 99.88 % 102.56 5.64 % 6.57 % 15 337 12.7 % 15.8 % 116,028 (160,156 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 5,363 428 0.00 % 7.98 4.00 % 4.56 % 167 67 10.9 % 10.9 % 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 63,370 11,682 0.11 % 18.44 4.00 % 4.60 % 135 215 6.0 % 8.1 % (249 ) 141 IO 30yr 4.5 2,776 501 0.00 % 18.04 4.50 % 4.99 % 186 161 7.7 % 7.4 % (4 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,440 291 0.00 % 20.18 5.00 % 5.37 % 186 161 2.3 % 5.7 % (5 ) 2 IO Total 72,949 12,902 0.12 % 17.69 4.04 % 4.62 % 141 201 6.3 % 8.3 % (256 ) 142 IIO 30yr 4.0 17,704 186 0.00 % 1.05 0.00 % 4.40 % 99 249 25.8 % 10.1 % 117 (83 ) Total Structured RMBS 90,653 13,088 0.12 % 14.44 3.25 % 4.58 % 133 210 10.1 % 8.6 % (139 ) 59 Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,685,682 $ 10,878,897 100.00 % 5.62 % 6.55 % 16 336 12.7 % 15.7 % $ 115,889 $ (160,097 )





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Sep-26 $ (2,925 ) $ 2,925 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (122,500 ) May-30 (2,586 ) 2,509 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (90,000 ) Nov-32 (2,967 ) 2,883 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (60,000 ) Aug-35 (2,711 ) 2,589 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Mar-31 (231 ) 224 Swaps (5,858,300 ) Apr-30 (117,421 ) 113,973 TBA Short (430,000 ) Jan-26 (2,945 ) 4,907 Hedge Total $ (6,960,800 ) $ (131,786 ) $ 130,010 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (15,897 ) $ (30,087 )





(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.30 at December 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $133.9 million. (3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.44 at December 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $101.2 million. (4 ) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $115.02 at December 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $69.0 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 5,690,965 53.5 % Freddie Mac 4,937,693 46.5 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,628,658 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 634,687 6.0 % Whole Pool Assets 9,993,971 94.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,628,658 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of December 31, 2025 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Citigroup Global Markets Inc $ 527,566 5.2 % 4.03 % 27 2/25/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 507,961 5.0 % 4.01 % 33 3/2/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 501,372 5.0 % 4.02 % 102 11/13/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 495,300 4.9 % 3.94 % 26 1/26/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 494,150 4.9 % 4.03 % 21 1/23/2026 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 489,749 4.8 % 3.99 % 9 1/29/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 469,978 4.6 % 4.02 % 22 2/27/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 466,235 4.6 % 4.09 % 43 2/23/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 464,617 4.6 % 4.04 % 53 6/26/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 455,124 4.5 % 4.05 % 54 3/23/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 438,478 4.3 % 3.92 % 54 2/23/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 413,468 4.1 % 3.80 % 93 9/21/2026 Clear Street LLC 405,479 4.0 % 3.97 % 21 2/2/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 394,876 3.9 % 3.94 % 25 1/29/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 391,259 3.9 % 3.93 % 55 2/27/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 372,871 3.7 % 3.90 % 53 2/23/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 333,950 3.3 % 3.96 % 21 1/22/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 321,162 3.2 % 4.06 % 26 1/26/2026 Banco Santander SA 309,950 3.1 % 3.97 % 21 2/13/2026 Bank of Montreal 292,462 2.9 % 4.02 % 14 1/14/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 284,938 2.8 % 4.07 % 48 2/17/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 258,582 2.6 % 3.95 % 21 1/21/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 243,227 2.4 % 3.88 % 30 1/30/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 238,050 2.4 % 3.96 % 40 2/12/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 205,269 2.0 % 4.03 % 33 2/17/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 202,259 2.0 % 3.92 % 75 3/16/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 103,725 1.0 % 3.90 % 29 1/29/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 33,409 0.3 % 4.00 % 15 1/15/2026 Total Borrowings $ 10,115,466 100.0 % 3.98 % 39 11/13/2026





Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400