Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. Provides December 2025 Net Asset Value Update

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ: HERZ) (the “Fund”) today announced the estimated net asset value (“NAV”) of the Fund as of December 31, 2025 was $2.14.

About Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc., founded in 1984, is an SEC registered investment advisor, specializing in investment analysis and account management in closed-end funds.

More information about the advisor can be found at www.herzfeld.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price which is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. There can be no assurance that any Share repurchases will reduce or eliminate the discount of the Fund’s market price to the Fund’s net asset value per share. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read the Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. (“TJHA”) or the Fund may make, may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Fund’s or TJHA’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. TJHA and the Fund caution that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and TJHA and the Fund assume no duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance. With respect to the Fund, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) shares of the Fund may trade at a discount from Net Asset Value; (2) the Fund is expose to risks associated with equity and equity-linked securities to the extent that adverse equity market conditions could negatively impact the ability of the borrowers to make payment of interest and/or principal with respect to loans underlying the CLOS in which the Fund invests; (3) as a “non-diversified” investment company, the Fund’s investments involve greater risks than would be the case for a similar diversified investment company; (4) the Adviser’s judgment about the attractiveness, relative value or potential appreciation of a particular security or investment strategy may prove incorrect; (5) market disruption risks, including certain events that have had a disruptive effect on the securities markets, generally, such as pandemics, terrorist attacks, war and other geopolitical events, hurricanes, droughts, floods and other natural disasters; (6) risk of investment in CLOs and related securities generally; (7) dependence on managers of the CLOs in which the Fund invests; (8) risks associated with investing in CLOs generally. Annual and Semi-Annual Reports and other regulatory filings of the Fund with the SEC are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on TJHA’s website at www.herzfeld.com/herz and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Fund. The information contained on TJHA’s website is not a part of this press release.

Contact:

Tom Morgan

Chief Compliance Officer

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.

1-305-777-1660