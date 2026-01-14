Ricoh Announces Monochrome GR IV Camera Version: YouTube First Look GR IV Monochrome Camera - Now Available at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to share the Ricoh GR IV Monochrome, a black and white exclusive variant of their much sought-after point-and-shoot camera. While retaining the same compact form factor and exceptional image quality of the original, this version has been designed exclusively for monochrome photography.

This was achieved by removing the color filter from the sensor, which also increases the capabilities of the GR’s built-in lens, delivering richer tonal gradation. In addition to this alteration, a red filter has been added to create a bold and dramatic look to images taken with the camera.

Ricoh Monochrome GR IV Black and White Camera Recording https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1926946-REG/ricoh_gr_iv_monochrome_digital.html

Product Highlights:

GR IV B&W-Only Recording; No Color Array

Built-In Red Contrast Filter

25.7MP APS-C BSI CMOS Sensor

New 28mm f/2.8 Lens (Full-Frame Equiv.)

Improved AF and Low-Light Focusing

5-Axis 6-Stop Shake Reduction System

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

53GB Built-In Memory & microSD Card Slot

Full HD 1080/60p Video Recording

Snap Distance Priority & Focus Limiter

The creative possibilities are further broadened by the addition of a new high-speed electronic shutter mechanism adopted from the recent HDF variant, which is capable of shutter speeds up to 1/16,000 of a second. This makes it possible to capture images at larger apertures, even when working in bright lighting conditions. For those who already have the original edition of the camera, fret not, as this feature will be coming to the GR IV via a function-expanding firmware update following the launch of the GR IV Monochrome and HDF cameras.

To differentiate the three GR IV variants, the Monochrome edition is uniformly colored to evoke the world of black and white photography. The magnesium body, as well as the shutter button are finished in a matte black with the engraved GR logo finished in a semi-gloss black. The power button illumination has changed as well, now to white to maintain the monochromatic aesthetic.

The RICOH GR IV monochrome is a welcome addition to the ever-changing line-up of point and shoot cameras on the market. For those looking to keep a compact, yet powerful black and white photography tool in their bag or pocket, the GR IV Monochrome is a great option.

Learn More about the Ricoh GR IV monochrome, black and white photography camera at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/ricoh-unveils-the-new-gr-iv-monochrome

RICOH Monochrome GR IV Monochrome Camera - YouTube First Look

https://youtu.be/WZG9R9ltigE

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

The B&H Payboo Credit Card offers the industry’s best instant savings and special financing, subject to credit approval. Visit B&H’s Payboo Page to learn more and apply.

Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

B&H Photo Video

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95a25c97-5fb6-4caa-b0ac-648c791dfa75