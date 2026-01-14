HOMB Delivers Another Strong Quarter: $400 Million Loan Growth, Sub-40% Efficiency Ratio & Robust Margin Drive 18% Year-Over-Year Income Increase and Annual ROA of 2.10%

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

MetricQ4 2025Q3 2025Q2 2025Q1 2025Q4 2024
Net income$118.2 million$123.6 million$118.4 million$115.2 million$100.6 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$117.9 million$119.7 million$114.6 million$111.9 million$99.8 million
Total revenue (net)$282.1 million$277.7 million$271.0 million$260.1 million$258.4 million
Income before income taxes$153.3 million$159.3 million$152.0 million$147.2 million$129.5 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$167.7 million$162.8 million$155.0 million$147.2 million$146.2 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$167.1 million$157.7 million$150.4 million$142.8 million$145.2 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  50.11% 
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  49.74% 
P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  56.57% 
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  56.20% 
ROA 2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  1.77% 
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  1.76% 
NIM 4.61%  4.56%  4.44%  4.44%  4.39% 
Purchase accounting accretion$1.3 million$1.3 million$1.2 million$1.4 million$1.6 million
ROE 11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  10.13% 
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  10.05% 
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  15.94% 
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  15.82% 
Diluted earnings per share$0.60 $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 $0.51 
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$0.60 $0.61 $0.58 $0.56 $0.50 
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55%  0.56%  0.60%  0.56%  0.63% 
Common equity tier 1 capital 16.3%  16.1%  15.6%  15.4%  15.1% 
Leverage 14.1%  13.8%  13.4%  13.3%  13.0% 
Tier 1 capital 16.3%  16.1%  15.6%  15.4%  15.1% 
Total risk-based capital 19.1%  18.9%  19.3%  19.1%  18.7% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.90%  1.87%  1.86%  1.87%  1.87% 
Book value per share$21.88 $21.41 $20.71 $20.40 $19.92 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)$14.60 $14.13 $13.44 $13.15 $12.68 
Dividends per share$0.21 $0.20 $0.20 $0.195 $0.195 
Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.27%  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.05% 

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“HOMB delivered a record $475.4 million in annual income, driven by strong fourth-quarter results: a sub-40% efficiency ratio, $400.2 million in loan growth, robust margin and resolution of the Texas lawsuit which provided additional income. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to operational excellence and shareholder value,” said John Allison, Chairman.

 
Quarterly Financial Performance Trends
Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.
 
Net income increased steadily through the first three quarters of 2025, reaching a peak of $123.6 million in Q3. Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, ending the year at $117.9 million. In Q4, net income was $118.2 million, as the Company recorded $14.4 million in provision for credit losses primarily due to $400.2 million in 4th quarter loan growth. The full-year performance reflects strong profitability and disciplined financial management.
 PPNR continued its upward trajectory throughout 2025, reflecting strong underlying earnings power. PPNR (non-GAAP)(1) grew from $146.2 million at Q4 2024 to $167.7 million at Q4 2025. PPNR, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) increased to $167.1 million in Q4 2025 from $145.2 million in Q4 2024. This consistent growth highlights the strength of our operations and reinforces our ability to deliver sustained profitability and create long-term shareholder value.
 
Net Income QTD
 PPNR
   
Total revenue (net) demonstrated steady quarterly growth throughout 2025. Total revenue (net) increased from $258.4 million in Q4 2024 to $260.1 million in Q1 2025, followed by $271.0 million in Q2 and $277.7 million in Q3. By Q4 2025, it reached $282.1 million, reflecting continued momentum and strong performance across the year. Interest expense declined steadily throughout 2025, decreasing from $105.6 million in Q4 2024 to $92.0 million in Q4 2025. Non-interest expense remained relatively stable, ranging from $112.2 million in Q4 2024 to $114.4 million in Q4 2025, with a peak of $116.0 million in Q2 2025, primarily due to legal claims expense. The overall trend reflects effective management of interest costs while maintaining consistent non-interest expense levels.
 
Total Revenue (Net)
 QTD Expenses
   


ROA demonstrated strong improvement in 2025, rising from 1.77% in Q4 2024 to a peak of 2.17% in Q3 2025. ROA, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, reaching 2.10% in Q3 2025. Despite a slight moderation in Q4 2025 resulting from the provision for credit losses, both measures ended the year above 2.0%, reflecting continued strength in asset utilization and profitability. These results underscore our ability to deliver superior returns and position the Company for sustained growth. The chart below underscores the Company’s strong and consistent performance in managing operating expenses, as reflected in its efficiency ratio over the past five quarters. The efficiency ratio is a key metric that measures how effectively the Company converts its revenue into net income by comparing non-interest expenses to total revenue. A lower efficiency ratio indicates greater operational efficiency and cost discipline, which are essential for sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value.
ROA
 Efficiency Ratio
   
The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency.
NIM
 NIM Yields
   


Annual Financial Performance Trends
Dollar and share amounts presented below in thousands.
 
Net income has shown consistent growth over the past four years. In 2022, net income was $305.3 million, increasing by 29% to $392.9 million in 2023. Growth continued in 2024 with net income reaching $402.2 million, a 2% increase from the prior year. In 2025, net income rose significantly to $475.4 million, representing an 18% year-over-year increase and marking the highest level in the period. Diluted earnings per share (DEPS) demonstrated strong growth over the past four years, rising from $1.57 in 2022 to $2.41 in 2025, an increase of 53%. Year-over-year, DEPS grew 24% in 2023, 4% in 2024, and accelerated to 20% in 2025, reflecting improved profitability. Shares outstanding declined steadily during the same period, moving from 203.4 million in 2022 to 196.4 million in 2025, a reduction of approximately 3.5%, which contributed to the increase in per-share earnings. This combination of higher earnings and reduced share count underscores the Company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
 
Net Income YTD
 Shares Outstanding vs. DEPS
   

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 was $118.2 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $117.9 million(1) and $0.60 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Our net interest margin was 4.61% and 4.56% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The yield on loans was 7.30% and 7.39% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.22 billion to $15.51 billion. The rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.47% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.62% as of September 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.32 billion to $13.47 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, there was $2.6 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in event income was accretive to the net interest margin by two basis points. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.3 million for both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $13.8 million and $15.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $233.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, and $229.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, was the result of a $5.3 million decrease in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $565,000 decrease in interest income. The $5.3 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $4.2 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, a $648,000 decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt and a $393,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds. The $565,000 decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $1.8 million decrease in income from deposits with other banks and a $427,000 decrease in income from investments. These reductions were partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in loan income.

The Company reported $50.5 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $12.8 million from other income, $11.1 million from other service charges and fees, $10.5 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $5.1 million from trust fees, $4.7 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $1.2 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $4.9 million income from a recovery on a lawsuit.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $114.4 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $62.9 million salaries and employee benefits expense, $27.8 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $8.7 million in data processing expenses and $580,000 in merger and acquisition expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 39.54%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 39.53%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $15.69 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $15.29 billion at September 30, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.69 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.48 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $17.33 billion at September 30, 2025. Total assets were $22.88 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $22.71 billion at September 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company had a $400.2 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $164.3 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $235.9 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.54% and 0.56% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.55% and 0.56% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $2.5 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $600  $1,420  $ $400  $542  $101  $3,063 
Recoveries  (345)  (195)    (4)  (49)  (4)  (597)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $255  $1,225  $ $396  $493  $97  $2,466 
                            


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $2,496  $605  $ $735  $807  $8  $4,651 
Recoveries  (1,451)  (225)    (5)  (47)  (3)  (1,731)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $1,045  $380  $ $730  $760  $5  $2,920 
                            

At December 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.0 million, and non-performing assets were $124.8 million. At September 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.2 million, and non-performing assets were $126.5 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of December 31, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Non-accrual loans $24,234 $18,234 $787 $10,048 $24,645 $54 $78,002
Loans 90+ days past due  2,383  291    3,286  1,020    6,980
Total non-performing loans  26,617  18,525  787  13,334  25,665  54  84,982
               
Foreclosed assets held for sale  15,988  771  22,812    260    39,831
Total other non-performing assets  15,988  771  22,812    260    39,831
Total non-performing assets $42,605 $19,296 $23,599 $13,334 $25,925 $54 $124,813
                      

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as September 30, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total
Non-accrual loans $25,701 $19,102 $787 $10,472 $24,867 $158 $81,087
Loans 90+ days past due  3,167  704      254    4,125
Total non-performing loans  28,868  19,806  787  10,472  25,121  158  85,212
               
Foreclosed assets held for sale  16,711  972  22,812    768    41,263
Total other non-performing assets  16,711  972  22,812    768    41,263
Total non-performing assets $45,579 $20,778 $23,599 $10,472 $25,889 $158 $126,475
                      

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $297.6 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.90% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $285.6 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 350.17% and 335.22% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.30 billion at December 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.9 million from September 30, 2025. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $77.0 million increase in retained earnings and the $17.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This was partially offset by the $14.9 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $21.88 at December 31, 2025, compared to $21.41 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $14.60(1) at December 31, 2025, compared to $14.13(1) at September 30, 2025. Book value per common share, as of December 31, 2025, was a record for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 540,706 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.27%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 350,000 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.18%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This cash dividend represented a $0.01 per share, or 5.0%, increase over the $0.20 cash dividend paid during the third quarter of 2025.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 59 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Acquisition

The Company’s previously announced acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (“MCBI”) and its bank subsidiary, Mountain Commerce Bank, is currently expected to close during the first half of 2026 and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of each company, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the possibility that the proposed acquisition of MCBI does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that such transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the risk that the benefits from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, including as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, laws and regulations and their enforcement, and the degree of competition in the geographic and business areas in which Home and MCBI operate; the ability to promptly and effectively integrate the businesses of Home and MCBI; the reaction to the transaction of the companies’ customers, employees and counterparties; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the effect of any future mergers, acquisitions or other transactions to which we or our bank subsidiary may from time to time be a party, including as a result of one or more of the factors described above as they would relate to such transaction; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.

Additional Important Information and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed business combination transaction involving Home and MCBI. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy shall be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. In connection with the proposed acquisition, Home has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) to register the shares of Home common stock to be issued to shareholders of MCBI in connection with the transaction. The Registration Statement, when it is declared effective by the SEC, will include a Proxy Statement of MCBI and a Prospectus of Home, as well as other relevant materials regarding the proposed merger transaction involving Home and MCBI. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF MCBI ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE MERGER OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE IN THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER TRANSACTION. Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents, once they are filed, and other documents filed with the SEC on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Home at Home’s website at http://www.homebancshares.com, Investor Relations, or by contacting Donna Townsell, by telephone at (501) 328-4625.

Participants in Solicitation

Home and MCBI and certain of their directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of MCBI in connection with the merger transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Home and their ownership of Home common stock is set forth in the proxy statement for Home’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on March 7, 2025. Information about the directors and executive officers of MCBI and their ownership of MCBI common stock will be set forth in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus included in the Registration Statement. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction may be obtained by reading the Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the merger transaction. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph when it becomes available.

 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
 (Unaudited)
           
 (In thousands)  Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
ASSETS          
 Cash and due from banks $237,224  $284,750  $291,344  $319,747  $281,063 
 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  430,113   516,170   809,729   975,983   629,284 
    Cash and cash equivalents  667,337   800,920   1,101,073   1,295,730   910,347 
Federal funds sold  3,000   3,625   2,600   6,275   3,725 
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  2,871,931   2,924,496   2,899,968   3,003,320   3,072,639 
 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,259,262   1,264,200   1,265,292   1,269,896   1,275,204 
    Total investment securities  4,131,193   4,188,696   4,165,260   4,273,216   4,347,843 
 Loans receivable  15,686,209   15,285,972   15,180,624   14,952,116   14,764,500 
 Allowance for credit losses  (297,583)  (285,649)  (281,869)  (279,944)  (275,880)
    Loans receivable, net  15,388,626   15,000,323   14,898,755   14,672,172   14,488,620 
 Bank premises and equipment, net  369,324   374,515   379,729   384,843   386,322 
 Foreclosed assets held for sale  39,831   41,263   41,529   39,680   43,407 
 Cash value of life insurance  220,469   219,075   218,113   221,621   219,786 
 Accrued interest receivable  108,939   110,702   107,732   115,983   120,129 
 Deferred tax asset, net  148,022   155,963   174,323   170,120   186,697 
 Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
 Core deposit intangible  32,293   34,231   36,255   38,280   40,327 
 Other assets  374,592   380,236   383,400   376,030   345,292 
    Total assets $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203  $22,490,748 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
 Deposits:          
    Demand and non-interest-bearing $3,868,405  $3,880,101  $4,024,574  $4,079,289  $4,006,115 
    Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,792,828   11,500,921   11,571,949   11,586,106   11,347,850 
    Time deposits  1,818,724   1,946,674   1,891,909   1,876,096   1,792,332 
       Total deposits  17,479,957   17,327,696   17,488,432   17,541,491   17,146,297 
 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  155,803   145,998   140,813   161,401   162,350 
 FHLB and other borrowed funds  500,250   550,500   550,500   600,500   600,750 
 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  169,733   189,551   203,004   207,154   181,080 
 Subordinated debentures  279,265   279,093   438,957   439,102   439,246 
    Total liabilities   18,585,008   18,492,838   18,821,706   18,949,648   18,529,723 
           
 Shareholders' equity           
 Common stock  1,964   1,969   1,972   1,982   1,989 
 Capital surplus  2,201,923   2,214,211   2,221,576   2,246,312   2,272,794 
 Retained earnings  2,258,871   2,181,911   2,097,712   2,018,801   1,942,350 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (165,887)  (183,127)  (235,944)  (224,540)  (256,108)
    Total shareholders' equity   4,296,871   4,214,964   4,085,316   4,042,555   3,961,025 
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203  $22,490,748 


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
               
   Quarter Ended  Year Ended
(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
Interest income:              
Loans $285,491 $283,165  $276,041  $270,784  $278,409  $1,115,481  $1,100,004 
Investment securities              
Taxable  25,860  26,326   26,444   27,433   28,943   106,063   125,765 
Tax-exempt  7,834  7,743   7,626   7,650   7,704   30,853   30,980 
Deposits - other banks  4,405  6,242   8,951   6,620   7,585   26,218   42,773 
Federal funds sold  41  56   53   55   73   205   255 
Total interest income  323,631  323,532   319,115   312,542   322,714   1,278,820   1,299,777 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  83,739  87,962   88,489   86,786   90,564   346,976   376,638 
Federal funds purchased                   1 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  4,985  5,378   5,539   5,902   9,541   21,804   52,455 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  962  1,019   1,012   1,074   1,346   4,067   5,448 
Subordinated debentures  2,359  3,007   4,123   4,124   4,121   13,613   16,461 
Total interest expense  92,045  97,366   99,163   97,886   105,572   386,460   451,003 
Net interest income  231,586  226,166   219,952   214,656   217,142   892,360   848,774 
Provision for credit losses on loans  14,400  6,700   3,000      16,700   24,100   48,400 
Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments    (1,000)           (1,000)   
Recovery of credit losses on investment securities    (2,194)           (2,194)  (330)
Total credit loss expense  14,400  3,506   3,000      16,700   20,906   48,070 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  217,186  222,660   216,952   214,656   200,442   871,454   800,704 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,480  10,486   9,552   9,650   9,935   40,168   39,223 
Other service charges and fees  11,148  12,130   12,643   10,689   11,651   46,610   43,009 
Trust fees  5,121  4,600   5,234   4,760   4,526   19,715   18,717 
Mortgage lending income  4,680  4,691   4,780   3,599   3,518   17,750   15,789 
Insurance commissions  460  574   589   535   483   2,158   2,151 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,400  1,404   1,415   1,842   1,215   6,061   4,850 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,678  2,658   2,657   2,718   2,820   10,711   11,462 
Gain on SBA loans  308  46      288   218   642   617 
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  11  (66)  972   (163)  26   754   2,102 
Gain (loss) on OREO, net  203  (1)  13   (376)  (2,423)  (161)  (2,272)
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,173  1,020   (238)  442   850   2,397   2,971 
Other income  12,838  13,963   13,462   11,442   8,403   51,705   29,955 
Total non-interest income  50,500  51,505   51,079   45,426   41,222   198,510   168,574 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  62,891  63,804   64,318   61,855   60,824   252,868   241,022 
Occupancy and equipment  14,434  14,828   14,023   14,425   14,526   57,710   58,031 
Data processing expense  8,653  8,871   8,364   8,558   9,324   34,446   36,494 
Merger and acquisition expenses  580              580    
Other operating expenses  27,805  27,335   29,335   28,090   27,536   112,565   111,389 
Total non-interest expense  114,363  114,838   116,040   112,928   112,210   458,169   446,936 
Income before income taxes  153,323  159,327   151,991   147,154   129,454   611,795   522,342 
Income tax expense  35,098  35,723   33,588   31,945   28,890   136,354   120,101 
Net income $118,225 $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $100,564  $475,441  $402,241 
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.60 $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 $0.51 $2.41 $2.01
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)   0.60  0.61  0.58  0.56  0.50  2.35  2.01
Basic earnings per common share  0.60  0.63  0.60  0.58  0.51  2.41  2.01
Dividends per share - common  0.21  0.20  0.20  0.195  0.195  0.805  0.75
Shareholder buyback yield(2)  0.27%  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.05%  1.46%  1.69%
Book value per common share $21.88 $21.41 $20.71 $20.40 $19.92 $21.88 $19.92
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  14.60  14.13  13.44  13.15  12.68  14.60  12.68
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  196,553  197,078  197,532  198,657  198,863  197,448  199,939
Average diluted shares outstanding  196,764  197,288  197,765  198,852  198,973  197,651  200,069
End of period common shares outstanding  196,357  196,889  197,239  198,206  198,882  196,357  198,882
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
Return on average assets (ROA)  2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  1.77%  2.10%  1.77%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  1.76%  2.05%  1.77%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.22%  2.34%  2.25%  2.24%  1.92%  2.26%  1.92%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.22%  2.27%  2.18%  2.18%  1.91%  2.21%  1.92%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  10.13%  11.61%  10.43%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  10.05%  11.33%  10.42%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  15.94%  17.87%  16.66%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  15.82%  17.44%  16.64%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  16.85%  18.51%  18.50%  18.64%  16.18%  18.10%  16.92%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  16.80%  17.93%  17.92%  18.12%  16.07%  17.67%  16.91%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
Efficiency ratio  39.54%  40.21%  41.68%  42.22%  42.24%  40.88%  42.74%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  39.53%  40.95%  42.01%  42.84%  42.00%  41.29%  42.65%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.61%  4.56%  4.44%  4.44%  4.39%  4.51%  4.27%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $2,252 $2,916 $2,526 $2,534 $2,398 $10,228 $8,534
Total revenue (net)  282,086  277,671  271,031  260,082  258,364  1,090,870  1,017,348
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  167,723  162,833  154,991  147,154  146,154  632,701  570,412
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  167,130  157,704  150,404  142,821  145,209  618,059  567,385
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  50.11%  56.08%  51.34%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  49.74%  54.74%  51.05%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  56.57%  58.00%  56.07%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  56.20%  56.66%  55.77%
Total purchase accounting accretion $1,265 $1,272 $1,233 $1,378 $1,610 $5,148 $8,133
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  13,753  15,009  16,219  17,493  19,090  15,626  21,882
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
Advertising $2,114 $2,149 $2,054 $1,928 $1,941 $8,245 $7,097
Amortization of intangibles  1,938  2,024  2,025  2,047  2,068  8,034  8,443
Electronic banking expense  3,288  3,357  3,172  3,055  3,307  12,872  13,444
Directors' fees  388  405  431  452  356  1,676  1,639
Due from bank service charges  324  404  283  281  271  1,292  1,131
FDIC and state assessment  2,970  3,245  1,636  3,387  3,216  11,238  15,388
Insurance  1,044  1,110  1,049  999  900  4,202  3,634
Legal and accounting  1,362  1,061  2,360  3,641  2,361  8,424  8,961
Other professional fees  2,168  2,083  2,211  1,947  1,736  8,409  8,142
Operating supplies  759  773  711  711  711  2,954  2,680
Postage  564  538  488  503  518  2,093  2,060
Telephone  382  367  419  436  438  1,604  1,807
Other expense  10,504  9,819  12,496  8,703  9,713  41,522  36,963
        Total other operating expenses $27,805 $27,335 $29,335 $28,090 $27,536 $112,565 $111,389
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  89.74%  88.22%  86.80%  85.24%   86.11% 
Common equity to assets  18.78%  18.56%  17.83%  17.58%   17.61% 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  13.36%  13.08%  12.35%  12.09%   11.98% 
        .  
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,290,112 $5,494,492 $5,553,182 $5,588,681  $5,426,780 
Construction/land development  2,726,993  2,709,197  2,695,561  2,735,760   2,736,214 
Agricultural  332,412  331,301  315,926  335,437   336,993 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  2,134,334  2,142,375  2,138,990  1,947,872   1,956,489 
Multifamily residential  1,140,911  716,595  620,439  576,089   496,484 
Total real estate  11,624,762  11,393,960  11,324,098  11,183,839   10,952,960 
Consumer  1,253,746  1,233,523  1,218,834  1,227,745   1,234,361 
Commercial and industrial  2,222,401  2,100,268  2,107,326  2,045,036   2,022,775 
Agricultural  359,879  346,167  323,457  314,323   367,251 
Other  225,421  212,054  206,909  181,173   187,153 
Loans receivable $15,686,209 $15,285,972 $15,180,624 $14,952,116  $14,764,500 
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $285,649 $281,869 $279,944 $275,880  $312,574 
Loans charged off  3,063  4,651  4,071  3,458   53,959 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  597  1,731  2,996  7,522   565 
Net loans charged off (recovered)  2,466  2,920  1,075  (4,064)   53,394 
Provision for credit losses - loans  14,400  6,700  3,000     16,700 
Balance, end of period $297,583 $285,649 $281,869 $279,944  $275,880 
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans  0.06%  0.08%  0.03%  (0.11)%   1.44% 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.90%  1.87%  1.86%  1.87%   1.87% 
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $78,002 $81,087 $89,261 $86,383  $93,853 
Loans past due 90 days or more  6,980  4,125  7,031  3,264   5,034 
Total non-performing loans  84,982  85,212  96,292  89,647   98,887 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  39,831  41,263  41,529  39,680   43,407 
Other non-performing assets        63   63 
Total other non-performing assets  39,831  41,263  41,529  39,743   43,470 
Total non-performing assets $124,813 $126,475 $137,821 $129,390  $142,357 
           
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  350.17%  335.22%  292.72%  312.27%   278.99% 
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.54%  0.56%  0.63%  0.60%   0.67% 
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.55%  0.56%  0.60%  0.56%   0.63% 
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
    Interest-bearing balances due from banks $450,187 $4,405 3.88% $567,617 $6,242 4.36%
Federal funds sold  4,177  41 3.89%  5,142  56 4.32%
Investment securities - taxable  3,001,146  25,860 3.42%  3,039,247  26,326 3.44%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,166,233  10,240 3.48%  1,115,834  10,201 3.63%
Loans receivable - FTE  15,506,534  285,337 7.30%  15,216,448  283,623 7.39%
Total interest-earning assets  20,128,277  325,883 6.42%  19,944,288  326,448 6.49%
Non-earning assets  2,658,575      2,694,650    
Total assets $22,786,852     $22,638,938    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
     Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,613,721 $67,534 2.31% $11,408,316 $70,406 2.45%
         Time deposits  1,858,205  16,205 3.46%  1,911,703  17,556 3.64%
             Total interest-bearing deposits  13,471,926  83,739 2.47%  13,320,019  87,962 2.62%
         Federal funds purchased     —%  11   —%
         Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 148,791  962 2.57%  145,883  1,019 2.77%
     FHLB and other borrowed funds  518,188  4,985 3.82%  550,501  5,378 3.88%
     Subordinated debentures  279,180  2,359 3.35%  338,757  3,007 3.52%
    Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,418,085  92,045 2.53%  14,355,171  97,366 2.69%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
     Non-interest bearing deposits  3,926,307      3,956,826    
     Other liabilities  193,604      211,057    
Total liabilities  18,537,996      18,523,054    
Shareholders' equity  4,248,856      4,115,884    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,786,852     $22,638,938    
Net interest spread     3.89%     3.80%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $233,838 4.61%   $229,082 4.56%



Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $610,338 $26,218 4.30% $819,445 $42,773 5.22%
Federal funds sold  4,821  205 4.25%  5,035  255 5.06%
Investment securities - taxable  3,078,265  106,063 3.45%  3,400,325  125,765 3.70%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,132,761  40,535 3.58%  1,190,033  39,057 3.28%
Loans receivable - FTE  15,169,888  1,116,027 7.36%  14,675,001  1,100,461 7.50%
            Total interest-earning assets  19,996,073  1,289,048 6.45%  20,089,839  1,308,311 6.51%
Non-earning assets  2,697,522      2,664,541    
Total assets $22,693,595     $22,754,380    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
     Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,491,941 $278,654 2.42% $11,078,003 $304,976 2.75%
         Time deposits  1,864,674  68,322 3.66%  1,747,302  71,662 4.10%
             Total interest-bearing deposits  13,356,615  346,976 2.60%  12,825,305  376,638 2.94%
     Federal funds purchased  14   —%  20  1 5.00%
     Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 148,545  4,067 2.74%  165,965  5,448 3.28%
     FHLB and other borrowed funds  558,839  21,804 3.90%  1,197,662  52,455 4.38%
     Subordinated debentures  373,500  13,613 3.64%  439,539  16,461 3.75%
    Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,437,513  386,460 2.68%  14,628,491  451,003 3.08%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
     Non-interest bearing deposits  3,961,332      4,029,684    
     Other liabilities  199,307      238,528    
Total liabilities  18,598,152      18,896,703    
Shareholders' equity  4,095,443      3,857,677    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,693,595     $22,754,380    
Net interest spread     3.77%     3.43%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $902,588 4.51%   $857,308 4.27%



Home BancShares, Inc. 
Non-GAAP Reconciliations 
(Unaudited) 
                
  Quarter Ended Year Ended 
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 
NET INCOME (EARNINGS), AS ADJUSTED               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $118,225 $123,604 $118,403 $115,209 $100,564 $475,441 $402,241 
Pre-tax adjustments               
Merger and acquisition expense  580          580   
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt    (1,882)        (1,882)   
FDIC special assessment      (1,516)      (1,516)  2,260 
BOLI death benefits    (187)  (1,243)    (95)  (1,430)  (257) 
Gain on sale of premises and equipment      (983)      (983)  (2,059) 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,173)  (1,020)  238  (442)  (850)  (2,397)  (2,971) 
Special income from equity investment      (3,498)  (3,891)    (7,389)   
Legal fee reimbursement      (885)      (885)   
Legal claims expense      3,300      3,300   
Recoveries on historic losses    (2,040)        (2,040)   
Total pre-tax adjustments  (593)  (5,129)  (4,587)  (4,333)  (945)  (14,642)  (3,027) 
Tax-effect of adjustments  (231)  (1,207)  (817)  (1,059)  (208)  (3,314)  (688) 
Deferred tax asset write-down              2,030 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (737)  (11,328)  (309) 
Net income, as adjusted (C) $117,863 $119,682 $114,633 $111,935 $99,827 $464,113 $401,932 
                
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  196,764  197,288  197,765  198,852  198,973  197,651  200,069 
                
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.60 $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 $0.51 $2.41 $2.01 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  0.00  (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.06)  0.00 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.60 $0.61 $0.58 $0.56 $0.50 $2.35 $2.01 
                
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS               
Return on average assets: (A/E)  2.06%  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  1.77%  2.10%  1.77% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  2.05%  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  1.76%  2.05%  1.77% 
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  2.22%  2.34%  2.25%  2.24%  1.92%  2.26%  1.92% 
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  2.22%  2.27%  2.18%  2.18%  1.91%  2.21%  1.92% 
                
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $118,225 $123,604 $118,403 $115,209 $100,564 $475,441 $402,241 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  1,938  2,024  2,025  2,047  2,068  8,034  8,443 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,466  1,529  1,530  1,547  1,563  6,072  6,345 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (737)  (11,328)  (309) 
Average assets (E)  22,786,852  22,638,938  22,797,738  22,548,835  22,565,077  22,693,595  22,754,380 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,431,479  1,433,474  1,435,480  1,437,515  1,439,566  1,434,468  1,442,713 


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  11.04%  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  10.13%  11.61%  10.43%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  11.01%  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  10.05%  11.33%  10.42%
Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E))  16.65%  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  15.94%  17.87%  16.66%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  16.60%  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  15.82%  17.44%  16.64%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  16.85%  18.51%  18.50%  18.64%  16.18%  18.10%  16.92%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  16.80%  17.93%  17.92%  18.12%  16.07%  17.67%  16.91%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $118,225 $123,604 $118,403 $115,209 $100,564 $475,441 $402,241
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  119,691  125,133  119,933  116,756  102,127  481,513  408,586
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (362)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (737)  (11,328)  (309)
Average common equity (D)  4,248,856  4,115,884  4,036,155  3,977,671  3,950,176  4,095,443  3,857,677
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,431,479  1,433,474  1,435,480  1,437,515  1,439,566  1,434,468  1,442,713
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))  39.54%  40.21%  41.68%  42.22%  42.24%  40.88%  42.74%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))  39.53%  40.95%  42.01%  42.84%  42.00%  41.29%  42.65%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  54.35%  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  50.11%  56.08%  51.34%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  54.14%  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  49.74%  54.74%  51.05%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $167,723 $162,833 $154,991 $147,154 $146,154 $632,701 $570,412
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $167,130 $157,704 $150,404 $142,821 $145,209 $618,059 $567,385
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  59.46%  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  56.57%  58.00%  56.07%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)  59.25%  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  56.20%  56.66%  55.77%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $153,323 $159,327 $151,991 $147,154 $129,454 $611,795 $522,342
Net interest income (B)  231,586  226,166  219,952  214,656  217,142  892,360  848,774
Non-interest income (C)  50,500  51,505  51,079  45,426  41,222  198,510  168,574
Non-interest expense (D)  114,363  114,838  116,040  112,928  112,210  458,169  446,936
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  2,252  2,916  2,526  2,534  2,398  10,228  8,534
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  (593)  (5,129)  (4,587)  (4,333)  (945)  (14,642)  (3,027)
Amortization of intangibles (G)  1,938  2,024  2,025  2,047  2,068  8,034  8,443
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $ $1,882 $ $ $ $1,882 $
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,173  1,020  (238)  442  850  2,397  2,971
Gain (loss) on OREO  203  (1)  13  (376)  (2,423)  (161)  (2,272)
Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net  11  (66)  972  (163)  26  754  2,102
Special income from equity investment      3,498  3,891    7,389  
BOLI death benefits    187  1,243    95  1,430  257
Legal expense reimbursement      885      885  
Recoveries on historic losses    2,040        2,040  
Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $1,387 $5,062 $6,373 $3,794 $(1,452) $16,616 $3,058
               
Non-interest expense:              
FDIC special assessment      (1,516)      (1,516)  2,260
Merger and acquisition expenses  580          580  
Legal claims expense      3,300      3,300  
Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $580 $ $1,784 $ $ $2,364 $2,260


Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
            
  Quarter Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE           
Book value per common share: (A/B) $21.88  $21.41  $20.71  $20.40  $19.92  
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  14.60   14.13   13.44   13.15   12.68  
            
Total shareholders' equity (A) $4,296,871  $4,214,964  $4,085,316  $4,042,555  $3,961,025  
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  196,357   196,889   197,239   198,206   198,882  
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  32,293   34,231   36,255   38,280   40,327  
            
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS           
Equity to assets: (B/A)  18.78%   18.56%   17.83%   17.58%   17.61%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  13.36%   13.08%   12.35%   12.09%   11.98%  
            
Total assets (A) $22,881,879  $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203  $22,490,748  
Total shareholders' equity (B)  4,296,871   4,214,964   4,085,316   4,042,555   3,961,025  
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253  
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  32,293   34,231   36,255   38,280   40,327  


Home BancShares, Inc.
Shareholder Buyback Yield
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Year Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024
SHAREHOLDER BUYBACK YIELD              
Shareholder buyback yield: (A/B)  0.27%  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.05%  1.46%  1.69%
               
Shares repurchased  541  350  1,000  1,000  96  2,891  3,522
Average price per share $27.26 $28.34 $26.99 $29.67 $26.38 $28.13 $24.41
Principal cost  14,747  9,918  26,989  29,668  2,526  81,322  85,977
Excise tax  141  93  459  117  (72)  810  411
Total share repurchase cost (A) $14,888 $10,011 $27,448 $29,785 $2,454 $82,132 $86,388
               
Shares outstanding beginning of period  196,889  197,239  198,206  198,882  198,879  198,882  201,526
Price per share beginning of period $28.30 $28.46 $28.27 $28.30 $27.09 $28.30 $25.33
Market capitalization beginning of period (B) $5,571,959 $5,613,422 $5,603,284 $5,628,361 $5,387,632 $5,628,361 $5,104,654
               


