HOMB Delivers Another Strong Quarter: $400 Million Loan Growth, Sub-40% Efficiency Ratio & Robust Margin Drive 18% Year-Over-Year Income Increase and Annual ROA of 2.10%

CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

Metric Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Net income $118.2 million $123.6 million $118.4 million $115.2 million $100.6 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $117.9 million $119.7 million $114.6 million $111.9 million $99.8 million Total revenue (net) $282.1 million $277.7 million $271.0 million $260.1 million $258.4 million Income before income taxes $153.3 million $159.3 million $152.0 million $147.2 million $129.5 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $167.7 million $162.8 million $155.0 million $147.2 million $146.2 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $167.1 million $157.7 million $150.4 million $142.8 million $145.2 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 54.35% 57.38% 56.08% 56.58% 50.11% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.14% 55.53% 54.39% 54.91% 49.74% P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.46% 58.64% 57.19% 56.58% 56.57% P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 59.25% 56.80% 55.49% 54.91% 56.20% ROA 2.06% 2.17% 2.08% 2.07% 1.77% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.05% 2.10% 2.02% 2.01% 1.76% NIM 4.61% 4.56% 4.44% 4.44% 4.39% Purchase accounting accretion $1.3 million $1.3 million $1.2 million $1.4 million $1.6 million ROE 11.04% 11.91% 11.77% 11.75% 10.13% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.01% 11.54% 11.39% 11.41% 10.05% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 16.65% 18.28% 18.26% 18.39% 15.94% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 16.60% 17.70% 17.68% 17.87% 15.82% Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 $0.51 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.60 $0.61 $0.58 $0.56 $0.50 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55% 0.56% 0.60% 0.56% 0.63% Common equity tier 1 capital 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% 15.1% Leverage 14.1% 13.8% 13.4% 13.3% 13.0% Tier 1 capital 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% 15.1% Total risk-based capital 19.1% 18.9% 19.3% 19.1% 18.7% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.90% 1.87% 1.86% 1.87% 1.87% Book value per share $21.88 $21.41 $20.71 $20.40 $19.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) $14.60 $14.13 $13.44 $13.15 $12.68 Dividends per share $0.21 $0.20 $0.20 $0.195 $0.195 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.27% 0.18% 0.49% 0.53% 0.05%

“HOMB delivered a record $475.4 million in annual income, driven by strong fourth-quarter results: a sub-40% efficiency ratio, $400.2 million in loan growth, robust margin and resolution of the Texas lawsuit which provided additional income. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to operational excellence and shareholder value,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Quarterly Financial Performance Trends

Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.

Net income increased steadily through the first three quarters of 2025, reaching a peak of $123.6 million in Q3. Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, ending the year at $117.9 million. In Q4, net income was $118.2 million, as the Company recorded $14.4 million in provision for credit losses primarily due to $400.2 million in 4th quarter loan growth. The full-year performance reflects strong profitability and disciplined financial management.

PPNR continued its upward trajectory throughout 2025, reflecting strong underlying earnings power. PPNR (non-GAAP)(1) grew from $146.2 million at Q4 2024 to $167.7 million at Q4 2025. PPNR, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) increased to $167.1 million in Q4 2025 from $145.2 million in Q4 2024. This consistent growth highlights the strength of our operations and reinforces our ability to deliver sustained profitability and create long-term shareholder value.





Total revenue (net) demonstrated steady quarterly growth throughout 2025. Total revenue (net) increased from $258.4 million in Q4 2024 to $260.1 million in Q1 2025, followed by $271.0 million in Q2 and $277.7 million in Q3. By Q4 2025, it reached $282.1 million, reflecting continued momentum and strong performance across the year. Interest expense declined steadily throughout 2025, decreasing from $105.6 million in Q4 2024 to $92.0 million in Q4 2025. Non-interest expense remained relatively stable, ranging from $112.2 million in Q4 2024 to $114.4 million in Q4 2025, with a peak of $116.0 million in Q2 2025, primarily due to legal claims expense. The overall trend reflects effective management of interest costs while maintaining consistent non-interest expense levels.









ROA demonstrated strong improvement in 2025, rising from 1.77% in Q4 2024 to a peak of 2.17% in Q3 2025. ROA, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, reaching 2.10% in Q3 2025. Despite a slight moderation in Q4 2025 resulting from the provision for credit losses, both measures ended the year above 2.0%, reflecting continued strength in asset utilization and profitability. These results underscore our ability to deliver superior returns and position the Company for sustained growth. The chart below underscores the Company’s strong and consistent performance in managing operating expenses, as reflected in its efficiency ratio over the past five quarters. The efficiency ratio is a key metric that measures how effectively the Company converts its revenue into net income by comparing non-interest expenses to total revenue. A lower efficiency ratio indicates greater operational efficiency and cost discipline, which are essential for sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value.



The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency.









Annual Financial Performance Trends

Dollar and share amounts presented below in thousands.

Net income has shown consistent growth over the past four years. In 2022, net income was $305.3 million, increasing by 29% to $392.9 million in 2023. Growth continued in 2024 with net income reaching $402.2 million, a 2% increase from the prior year. In 2025, net income rose significantly to $475.4 million, representing an 18% year-over-year increase and marking the highest level in the period. Diluted earnings per share (DEPS) demonstrated strong growth over the past four years, rising from $1.57 in 2022 to $2.41 in 2025, an increase of 53%. Year-over-year, DEPS grew 24% in 2023, 4% in 2024, and accelerated to 20% in 2025, reflecting improved profitability. Shares outstanding declined steadily during the same period, moving from 203.4 million in 2022 to 196.4 million in 2025, a reduction of approximately 3.5%, which contributed to the increase in per-share earnings. This combination of higher earnings and reduced share count underscores the Company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.



Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 was $118.2 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $117.9 million(1) and $0.60 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

Our net interest margin was 4.61% and 4.56% for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The yield on loans was 7.30% and 7.39% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.22 billion to $15.51 billion. The rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.47% as of December 31, 2025, from 2.62% as of September 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits increased from $13.32 billion to $13.47 billion.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, there was $2.6 million of event interest income compared to $1.5 million of event interest income for the third quarter of 2025. The increase in event income was accretive to the net interest margin by two basis points. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.3 million for both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $13.8 million and $15.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $233.8 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, and $229.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, was the result of a $5.3 million decrease in interest expense, which was partially offset by a $565,000 decrease in interest income. The $5.3 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $4.2 million decrease in interest expense on deposits, a $648,000 decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt and a $393,000 decrease in interest expense on FHLB and other borrowed funds. The $565,000 decrease in interest income was primarily the result of a $1.8 million decrease in income from deposits with other banks and a $427,000 decrease in income from investments. These reductions were partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in loan income.

The Company reported $50.5 million of non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $12.8 million from other income, $11.1 million from other service charges and fees, $10.5 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $5.1 million from trust fees, $4.7 million in mortgage lending income, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $1.2 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income was $4.9 million income from a recovery on a lawsuit.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $114.4 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $62.9 million salaries and employee benefits expense, $27.8 million in other operating expense, $14.4 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $8.7 million in data processing expenses and $580,000 in merger and acquisition expenses. For the fourth quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 39.54%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 39.53%(1) .

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $15.69 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $15.29 billion at September 30, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.69 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.48 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $17.33 billion at September 30, 2025. Total assets were $22.88 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $22.71 billion at September 30, 2025.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company had a $400.2 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $164.3 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $235.9 million of organic loan growth and had loans of $2.01 billion at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.54% and 0.56% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.55% and 0.56% at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $2.5 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 600 $ 1,420 $ — $ 400 $ 542 $ 101 $ 3,063 Recoveries (345 ) (195 ) — (4 ) (49 ) (4 ) (597 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 255 $ 1,225 $ — $ 396 $ 493 $ 97 $ 2,466





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 2,496 $ 605 $ — $ 735 $ 807 $ 8 $ 4,651 Recoveries (1,451 ) (225 ) — (5 ) (47 ) (3 ) (1,731 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,045 $ 380 $ — $ 730 $ 760 $ 5 $ 2,920

At December 31, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.0 million, and non-performing assets were $124.8 million. At September 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.2 million, and non-performing assets were $126.5 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of December 31, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans $ 24,234 $ 18,234 $ 787 $ 10,048 $ 24,645 $ 54 $ 78,002 Loans 90+ days past due 2,383 291 — 3,286 1,020 — 6,980 Total non-performing loans 26,617 18,525 787 13,334 25,665 54 84,982 Foreclosed assets held for sale 15,988 771 22,812 — 260 — 39,831 Total other non-performing assets 15,988 771 22,812 — 260 — 39,831 Total non-performing assets $ 42,605 $ 19,296 $ 23,599 $ 13,334 $ 25,925 $ 54 $ 124,813

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as September 30, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial CFG Shore Premier Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans $ 25,701 $ 19,102 $ 787 $ 10,472 $ 24,867 $ 158 $ 81,087 Loans 90+ days past due 3,167 704 — — 254 — 4,125 Total non-performing loans 28,868 19,806 787 10,472 25,121 158 85,212 Foreclosed assets held for sale 16,711 972 22,812 — 768 — 41,263 Total other non-performing assets 16,711 972 22,812 — 768 — 41,263 Total non-performing assets $ 45,579 $ 20,778 $ 23,599 $ 10,472 $ 25,889 $ 158 $ 126,475

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $297.6 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.90% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $285.6 million, or 1.87% of total loans, at September 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 350.17% and 335.22% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.30 billion at December 31, 2025, which increased approximately $81.9 million from September 30, 2025. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $77.0 million increase in retained earnings and the $17.2 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This was partially offset by the $14.9 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $21.88 at December 31, 2025, compared to $21.41 at September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $14.60(1) at December 31, 2025, compared to $14.13(1) at September 30, 2025. Book value per common share, as of December 31, 2025, was a record for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 540,706 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.27%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 350,000 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.18%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This cash dividend represented a $0.01 per share, or 5.0%, increase over the $0.20 cash dividend paid during the third quarter of 2025.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 59 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City.

Acquisition

The Company’s previously announced acquisition of Mountain Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (“MCBI”) and its bank subsidiary, Mountain Commerce Bank, is currently expected to close during the first half of 2026 and is subject to the approval of the shareholders of each company, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 237,224 $ 284,750 $ 291,344 $ 319,747 $ 281,063 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 430,113 516,170 809,729 975,983 629,284 Cash and cash equivalents 667,337 800,920 1,101,073 1,295,730 910,347 Federal funds sold 3,000 3,625 2,600 6,275 3,725 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 2,871,931 2,924,496 2,899,968 3,003,320 3,072,639 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,259,262 1,264,200 1,265,292 1,269,896 1,275,204 Total investment securities 4,131,193 4,188,696 4,165,260 4,273,216 4,347,843 Loans receivable 15,686,209 15,285,972 15,180,624 14,952,116 14,764,500 Allowance for credit losses (297,583 ) (285,649 ) (281,869 ) (279,944 ) (275,880 ) Loans receivable, net 15,388,626 15,000,323 14,898,755 14,672,172 14,488,620 Bank premises and equipment, net 369,324 374,515 379,729 384,843 386,322 Foreclosed assets held for sale 39,831 41,263 41,529 39,680 43,407 Cash value of life insurance 220,469 219,075 218,113 221,621 219,786 Accrued interest receivable 108,939 110,702 107,732 115,983 120,129 Deferred tax asset, net 148,022 155,963 174,323 170,120 186,697 Goodwill 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit intangible 32,293 34,231 36,255 38,280 40,327 Other assets 374,592 380,236 383,400 376,030 345,292 Total assets $ 22,881,879 $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 3,868,405 $ 3,880,101 $ 4,024,574 $ 4,079,289 $ 4,006,115 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 11,792,828 11,500,921 11,571,949 11,586,106 11,347,850 Time deposits 1,818,724 1,946,674 1,891,909 1,876,096 1,792,332 Total deposits 17,479,957 17,327,696 17,488,432 17,541,491 17,146,297 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 155,803 145,998 140,813 161,401 162,350 FHLB and other borrowed funds 500,250 550,500 550,500 600,500 600,750 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 169,733 189,551 203,004 207,154 181,080 Subordinated debentures 279,265 279,093 438,957 439,102 439,246 Total liabilities 18,585,008 18,492,838 18,821,706 18,949,648 18,529,723 Shareholders' equity Common stock 1,964 1,969 1,972 1,982 1,989 Capital surplus 2,201,923 2,214,211 2,221,576 2,246,312 2,272,794 Retained earnings 2,258,871 2,181,911 2,097,712 2,018,801 1,942,350 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (165,887 ) (183,127 ) (235,944 ) (224,540 ) (256,108 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,296,871 4,214,964 4,085,316 4,042,555 3,961,025 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,881,879 $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (In thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Interest income: Loans $ 285,491 $ 283,165 $ 276,041 $ 270,784 $ 278,409 $ 1,115,481 $ 1,100,004 Investment securities Taxable 25,860 26,326 26,444 27,433 28,943 106,063 125,765 Tax-exempt 7,834 7,743 7,626 7,650 7,704 30,853 30,980 Deposits - other banks 4,405 6,242 8,951 6,620 7,585 26,218 42,773 Federal funds sold 41 56 53 55 73 205 255 Total interest income 323,631 323,532 319,115 312,542 322,714 1,278,820 1,299,777 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 83,739 87,962 88,489 86,786 90,564 346,976 376,638 Federal funds purchased — — — — — — 1 FHLB and other borrowed funds 4,985 5,378 5,539 5,902 9,541 21,804 52,455 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 962 1,019 1,012 1,074 1,346 4,067 5,448 Subordinated debentures 2,359 3,007 4,123 4,124 4,121 13,613 16,461 Total interest expense 92,045 97,366 99,163 97,886 105,572 386,460 451,003 Net interest income 231,586 226,166 219,952 214,656 217,142 892,360 848,774 Provision for credit losses on loans 14,400 6,700 3,000 — 16,700 24,100 48,400 Recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments — (1,000 ) — — — (1,000 ) — Recovery of credit losses on investment securities — (2,194 ) — — — (2,194 ) (330 ) Total credit loss expense 14,400 3,506 3,000 — 16,700 20,906 48,070 Net interest income after credit loss expense 217,186 222,660 216,952 214,656 200,442 871,454 800,704 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,480 10,486 9,552 9,650 9,935 40,168 39,223 Other service charges and fees 11,148 12,130 12,643 10,689 11,651 46,610 43,009 Trust fees 5,121 4,600 5,234 4,760 4,526 19,715 18,717 Mortgage lending income 4,680 4,691 4,780 3,599 3,518 17,750 15,789 Insurance commissions 460 574 589 535 483 2,158 2,151 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,400 1,404 1,415 1,842 1,215 6,061 4,850 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,678 2,658 2,657 2,718 2,820 10,711 11,462 Gain on SBA loans 308 46 — 288 218 642 617 Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 11 (66 ) 972 (163 ) 26 754 2,102 Gain (loss) on OREO, net 203 (1 ) 13 (376 ) (2,423 ) (161 ) (2,272 ) Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 1,173 1,020 (238 ) 442 850 2,397 2,971 Other income 12,838 13,963 13,462 11,442 8,403 51,705 29,955 Total non-interest income 50,500 51,505 51,079 45,426 41,222 198,510 168,574 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 62,891 63,804 64,318 61,855 60,824 252,868 241,022 Occupancy and equipment 14,434 14,828 14,023 14,425 14,526 57,710 58,031 Data processing expense 8,653 8,871 8,364 8,558 9,324 34,446 36,494 Merger and acquisition expenses 580 — — — — 580 — Other operating expenses 27,805 27,335 29,335 28,090 27,536 112,565 111,389 Total non-interest expense 114,363 114,838 116,040 112,928 112,210 458,169 446,936 Income before income taxes 153,323 159,327 151,991 147,154 129,454 611,795 522,342 Income tax expense 35,098 35,723 33,588 31,945 28,890 136,354 120,101 Net income $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 475,441 $ 402,241





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 2.41 $ 2.01 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.60 0.61 0.58 0.56 0.50 2.35 2.01 Basic earnings per common share 0.60 0.63 0.60 0.58 0.51 2.41 2.01 Dividends per share - common 0.21 0.20 0.20 0.195 0.195 0.805 0.75 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.27% 0.18% 0.49% 0.53% 0.05% 1.46% 1.69% Book value per common share $ 21.88 $ 21.41 $ 20.71 $ 20.40 $ 19.92 $ 21.88 $ 19.92 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 14.60 14.13 13.44 13.15 12.68 14.60 12.68 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 196,553 197,078 197,532 198,657 198,863 197,448 199,939 Average diluted shares outstanding 196,764 197,288 197,765 198,852 198,973 197,651 200,069 End of period common shares outstanding 196,357 196,889 197,239 198,206 198,882 196,357 198,882 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets (ROA) 2.06% 2.17% 2.08% 2.07% 1.77% 2.10% 1.77% Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.05% 2.10% 2.02% 2.01% 1.76% 2.05% 1.77% Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.22% 2.34% 2.25% 2.24% 1.92% 2.26% 1.92% Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.22% 2.27% 2.18% 2.18% 1.91% 2.21% 1.92% Return on average common equity (ROE) 11.04% 11.91% 11.77% 11.75% 10.13% 11.61% 10.43% Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.01% 11.54% 11.39% 11.41% 10.05% 11.33% 10.42% Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 16.65% 18.28% 18.26% 18.39% 15.94% 17.87% 16.66% Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 16.60% 17.70% 17.68% 17.87% 15.82% 17.44% 16.64% Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 16.85% 18.51% 18.50% 18.64% 16.18% 18.10% 16.92% Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 16.80% 17.93% 17.92% 18.12% 16.07% 17.67% 16.91% (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Efficiency ratio 39.54% 40.21% 41.68% 42.22% 42.24% 40.88% 42.74% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 39.53% 40.95% 42.01% 42.84% 42.00% 41.29% 42.65% Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.61% 4.56% 4.44% 4.44% 4.39% 4.51% 4.27% Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,252 $ 2,916 $ 2,526 $ 2,534 $ 2,398 $ 10,228 $ 8,534 Total revenue (net) 282,086 277,671 271,031 260,082 258,364 1,090,870 1,017,348 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 167,723 162,833 154,991 147,154 146,154 632,701 570,412 PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 167,130 157,704 150,404 142,821 145,209 618,059 567,385 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 54.35% 57.38% 56.08% 56.58% 50.11% 56.08% 51.34% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.14% 55.53% 54.39% 54.91% 49.74% 54.74% 51.05% P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.46% 58.64% 57.19% 56.58% 56.57% 58.00% 56.07% P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 59.25% 56.80% 55.49% 54.91% 56.20% 56.66% 55.77% Total purchase accounting accretion $ 1,265 $ 1,272 $ 1,233 $ 1,378 $ 1,610 $ 5,148 $ 8,133 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 13,753 15,009 16,219 17,493 19,090 15,626 21,882 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 2,114 $ 2,149 $ 2,054 $ 1,928 $ 1,941 $ 8,245 $ 7,097 Amortization of intangibles 1,938 2,024 2,025 2,047 2,068 8,034 8,443 Electronic banking expense 3,288 3,357 3,172 3,055 3,307 12,872 13,444 Directors' fees 388 405 431 452 356 1,676 1,639 Due from bank service charges 324 404 283 281 271 1,292 1,131 FDIC and state assessment 2,970 3,245 1,636 3,387 3,216 11,238 15,388 Insurance 1,044 1,110 1,049 999 900 4,202 3,634 Legal and accounting 1,362 1,061 2,360 3,641 2,361 8,424 8,961 Other professional fees 2,168 2,083 2,211 1,947 1,736 8,409 8,142 Operating supplies 759 773 711 711 711 2,954 2,680 Postage 564 538 488 503 518 2,093 2,060 Telephone 382 367 419 436 438 1,604 1,807 Other expense 10,504 9,819 12,496 8,703 9,713 41,522 36,963 Total other operating expenses $ 27,805 $ 27,335 $ 29,335 $ 28,090 $ 27,536 $ 112,565 $ 111,389 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc.

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 89.74% 88.22% 86.80% 85.24% 86.11% Common equity to assets 18.78% 18.56% 17.83% 17.58% 17.61% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 13.36% 13.08% 12.35% 12.09% 11.98% . LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 5,290,112 $ 5,494,492 $ 5,553,182 $ 5,588,681 $ 5,426,780 Construction/land development 2,726,993 2,709,197 2,695,561 2,735,760 2,736,214 Agricultural 332,412 331,301 315,926 335,437 336,993 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 2,134,334 2,142,375 2,138,990 1,947,872 1,956,489 Multifamily residential 1,140,911 716,595 620,439 576,089 496,484 Total real estate 11,624,762 11,393,960 11,324,098 11,183,839 10,952,960 Consumer 1,253,746 1,233,523 1,218,834 1,227,745 1,234,361 Commercial and industrial 2,222,401 2,100,268 2,107,326 2,045,036 2,022,775 Agricultural 359,879 346,167 323,457 314,323 367,251 Other 225,421 212,054 206,909 181,173 187,153 Loans receivable $ 15,686,209 $ 15,285,972 $ 15,180,624 $ 14,952,116 $ 14,764,500 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 285,649 $ 281,869 $ 279,944 $ 275,880 $ 312,574 Loans charged off 3,063 4,651 4,071 3,458 53,959 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 597 1,731 2,996 7,522 565 Net loans charged off (recovered) 2,466 2,920 1,075 (4,064) 53,394 Provision for credit losses - loans 14,400 6,700 3,000 — 16,700 Balance, end of period $ 297,583 $ 285,649 $ 281,869 $ 279,944 $ 275,880 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.06% 0.08% 0.03% (0.11)% 1.44% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.90% 1.87% 1.86% 1.87% 1.87% NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 78,002 $ 81,087 $ 89,261 $ 86,383 $ 93,853 Loans past due 90 days or more 6,980 4,125 7,031 3,264 5,034 Total non-performing loans 84,982 85,212 96,292 89,647 98,887 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 39,831 41,263 41,529 39,680 43,407 Other non-performing assets — — — 63 63 Total other non-performing assets 39,831 41,263 41,529 39,743 43,470 Total non-performing assets $ 124,813 $ 126,475 $ 137,821 $ 129,390 $ 142,357 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 350.17% 335.22% 292.72% 312.27% 278.99% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.54% 0.56% 0.63% 0.60% 0.67% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55% 0.56% 0.60% 0.56% 0.63% (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.







Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 450,187 $ 4,405 3.88% $ 567,617 $ 6,242 4.36% Federal funds sold 4,177 41 3.89% 5,142 56 4.32% Investment securities - taxable 3,001,146 25,860 3.42% 3,039,247 26,326 3.44% Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,166,233 10,240 3.48% 1,115,834 10,201 3.63% Loans receivable - FTE 15,506,534 285,337 7.30% 15,216,448 283,623 7.39% Total interest-earning assets 20,128,277 325,883 6.42% 19,944,288 326,448 6.49% Non-earning assets 2,658,575 2,694,650 Total assets $ 22,786,852 $ 22,638,938 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,613,721 $ 67,534 2.31% $ 11,408,316 $ 70,406 2.45% Time deposits 1,858,205 16,205 3.46% 1,911,703 17,556 3.64% Total interest-bearing deposits 13,471,926 83,739 2.47% 13,320,019 87,962 2.62% Federal funds purchased — — —% 11 — —% Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 148,791 962 2.57% 145,883 1,019 2.77% FHLB and other borrowed funds 518,188 4,985 3.82% 550,501 5,378 3.88% Subordinated debentures 279,180 2,359 3.35% 338,757 3,007 3.52% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,418,085 92,045 2.53% 14,355,171 97,366 2.69% Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,926,307 3,956,826 Other liabilities 193,604 211,057 Total liabilities 18,537,996 18,523,054 Shareholders' equity 4,248,856 4,115,884 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,786,852 $ 22,638,938 Net interest spread 3.89% 3.80% Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 233,838 4.61% $ 229,082 4.56%







Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 610,338 $ 26,218 4.30% $ 819,445 $ 42,773 5.22% Federal funds sold 4,821 205 4.25% 5,035 255 5.06% Investment securities - taxable 3,078,265 106,063 3.45% 3,400,325 125,765 3.70% Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,132,761 40,535 3.58% 1,190,033 39,057 3.28% Loans receivable - FTE 15,169,888 1,116,027 7.36% 14,675,001 1,100,461 7.50% Total interest-earning assets 19,996,073 1,289,048 6.45% 20,089,839 1,308,311 6.51% Non-earning assets 2,697,522 2,664,541 Total assets $ 22,693,595 $ 22,754,380 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,491,941 $ 278,654 2.42% $ 11,078,003 $ 304,976 2.75% Time deposits 1,864,674 68,322 3.66% 1,747,302 71,662 4.10% Total interest-bearing deposits 13,356,615 346,976 2.60% 12,825,305 376,638 2.94% Federal funds purchased 14 — —% 20 1 5.00% Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 148,545 4,067 2.74% 165,965 5,448 3.28% FHLB and other borrowed funds 558,839 21,804 3.90% 1,197,662 52,455 4.38% Subordinated debentures 373,500 13,613 3.64% 439,539 16,461 3.75% Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,437,513 386,460 2.68% 14,628,491 451,003 3.08% Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,961,332 4,029,684 Other liabilities 199,307 238,528 Total liabilities 18,598,152 18,896,703 Shareholders' equity 4,095,443 3,857,677 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,693,595 $ 22,754,380 Net interest spread 3.77% 3.43% Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 902,588 4.51% $ 857,308 4.27%







Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 NET INCOME (EARNINGS), AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 475,441 $ 402,241 Pre-tax adjustments Merger and acquisition expense 580 — — — — 580 — Gain on retirement of subordinated debt — (1,882) — — — (1,882) — FDIC special assessment — — (1,516) — — (1,516) 2,260 BOLI death benefits — (187) (1,243) — (95) (1,430) (257) Gain on sale of premises and equipment — — (983) — — (983) (2,059) Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (1,173) (1,020) 238 (442) (850) (2,397) (2,971) Special income from equity investment — — (3,498) (3,891) — (7,389) — Legal fee reimbursement — — (885) — — (885) — Legal claims expense — — 3,300 — — 3,300 — Recoveries on historic losses — (2,040) — — — (2,040) — Total pre-tax adjustments (593) (5,129) (4,587) (4,333) (945) (14,642) (3,027) Tax-effect of adjustments (231) (1,207) (817) (1,059) (208) (3,314) (688) Deferred tax asset write-down — — — — — — 2,030 Total adjustments after-tax (B) (362) (3,922) (3,770) (3,274) (737) (11,328) (309) Net income, as adjusted (C) $ 117,863 $ 119,682 $ 114,633 $ 111,935 $ 99,827 $ 464,113 $ 401,932 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 196,764 197,288 197,765 198,852 198,973 197,651 200,069 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.60 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 2.41 $ 2.01 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) 0.00 (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.06) 0.00 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 2.35 $ 2.01 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 2.06% 2.17% 2.08% 2.07% 1.77% 2.10% 1.77% Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 2.05% 2.10% 2.02% 2.01% 1.76% 2.05% 1.77% Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.22% 2.34% 2.25% 2.24% 1.92% 2.26% 1.92% Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 2.22% 2.27% 2.18% 2.18% 1.91% 2.21% 1.92% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 475,441 $ 402,241 Amortization of intangibles (B) 1,938 2,024 2,025 2,047 2,068 8,034 8,443 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,466 1,529 1,530 1,547 1,563 6,072 6,345 Adjustments after-tax (D) (362) (3,922) (3,770) (3,274) (737) (11,328) (309) Average assets (E) 22,786,852 22,638,938 22,797,738 22,548,835 22,565,077 22,693,595 22,754,380 Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,431,479 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,437,515 1,439,566 1,434,468 1,442,713





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 11.04% 11.91% 11.77% 11.75% 10.13% 11.61% 10.43% Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.01% 11.54% 11.39% 11.41% 10.05% 11.33% 10.42% Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E)) 16.65% 18.28% 18.26% 18.39% 15.94% 17.87% 16.66% Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 16.60% 17.70% 17.68% 17.87% 15.82% 17.44% 16.64% Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 16.85% 18.51% 18.50% 18.64% 16.18% 18.10% 16.92% Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 16.80% 17.93% 17.92% 18.12% 16.07% 17.67% 16.91% GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 118,225 $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 475,441 $ 402,241 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 119,691 125,133 119,933 116,756 102,127 481,513 408,586 Adjustments after-tax (C) (362) (3,922) (3,770) (3,274) (737) (11,328) (309) Average common equity (D) 4,248,856 4,115,884 4,036,155 3,977,671 3,950,176 4,095,443 3,857,677 Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,431,479 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,437,515 1,439,566 1,434,468 1,442,713 EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E)) 39.54% 40.21% 41.68% 42.22% 42.24% 40.88% 42.74% Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H)) 39.53% 40.95% 42.01% 42.84% 42.00% 41.29% 42.65% Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 54.35% 57.38% 56.08% 56.58% 50.11% 56.08% 51.34% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 54.14% 55.53% 54.39% 54.91% 49.74% 54.74% 51.05% Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $ 167,723 $ 162,833 $ 154,991 $ 147,154 $ 146,154 $ 632,701 $ 570,412 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $ 167,130 $ 157,704 $ 150,404 $ 142,821 $ 145,209 $ 618,059 $ 567,385 P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 59.46% 58.64% 57.19% 56.58% 56.57% 58.00% 56.07% P5 NR , as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C) 59.25% 56.80% 55.49% 54.91% 56.20% 56.66% 55.77% Pre-tax net income (A) $ 153,323 $ 159,327 $ 151,991 $ 147,154 $ 129,454 $ 611,795 $ 522,342 Net interest income (B) 231,586 226,166 219,952 214,656 217,142 892,360 848,774 Non-interest income (C) 50,500 51,505 51,079 45,426 41,222 198,510 168,574 Non-interest expense (D) 114,363 114,838 116,040 112,928 112,210 458,169 446,936 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 2,252 2,916 2,526 2,534 2,398 10,228 8,534 Total pre-tax adjustments (F) (593) (5,129) (4,587) (4,333) (945) (14,642) (3,027) Amortization of intangibles (G) 1,938 2,024 2,025 2,047 2,068 8,034 8,443 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $ — $ 1,882 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,882 $ — Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 1,173 1,020 (238) 442 850 2,397 2,971 Gain (loss) on OREO 203 (1) 13 (376) (2,423) (161) (2,272) Gain (loss) on branches, equipment and other assets, net 11 (66) 972 (163) 26 754 2,102 Special income from equity investment — — 3,498 3,891 — 7,389 — BOLI death benefits — 187 1,243 — 95 1,430 257 Legal expense reimbursement — — 885 — — 885 — Recoveries on historic losses — 2,040 — — — 2,040 — Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $ 1,387 $ 5,062 $ 6,373 $ 3,794 $ (1,452) $ 16,616 $ 3,058 Non-interest expense: FDIC special assessment — — (1,516) — — (1,516) 2,260 Merger and acquisition expenses 580 — — — — 580 — Legal claims expense — — 3,300 — — 3,300 — Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $ 580 $ — $ 1,784 $ — $ — $ 2,364 $ 2,260





Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 21.88 $ 21.41 $ 20.71 $ 20.40 $ 19.92 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 14.60 14.13 13.44 13.15 12.68 Total shareholders' equity (A) $ 4,296,871 $ 4,214,964 $ 4,085,316 $ 4,042,555 $ 3,961,025 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 196,357 196,889 197,239 198,206 198,882 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 32,293 34,231 36,255 38,280 40,327 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 18.78% 18.56% 17.83% 17.58% 17.61% Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 13.36% 13.08% 12.35% 12.09% 11.98% Total assets (A) $ 22,881,879 $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 Total shareholders' equity (B) 4,296,871 4,214,964 4,085,316 4,042,555 3,961,025 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 32,293 34,231 36,255 38,280 40,327





Home BancShares, Inc. Shareholder Buyback Yield (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Sep. 30, 2025 Jun. 30, 2025 Mar. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 SHAREHOLDER BUYBACK YIELD Shareholder buyback yield: (A/B) 0.27% 0.18% 0.49% 0.53% 0.05% 1.46% 1.69% Shares repurchased 541 350 1,000 1,000 96 2,891 3,522 Average price per share $ 27.26 $ 28.34 $ 26.99 $ 29.67 $ 26.38 $ 28.13 $ 24.41 Principal cost 14,747 9,918 26,989 29,668 2,526 81,322 85,977 Excise tax 141 93 459 117 (72) 810 411 Total share repurchase cost (A) $ 14,888 $ 10,011 $ 27,448 $ 29,785 $ 2,454 $ 82,132 $ 86,388 Shares outstanding beginning of period 196,889 197,239 198,206 198,882 198,879 198,882 201,526 Price per share beginning of period $ 28.30 $ 28.46 $ 28.27 $ 28.30 $ 27.09 $ 28.30 $ 25.33 Market capitalization beginning of period (B) $ 5,571,959 $ 5,613,422 $ 5,603,284 $ 5,628,361 $ 5,387,632 $ 5,628,361 $ 5,104,654



