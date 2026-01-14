IFI Network Appoints Veteran Vanguard Executive, James M. Delaplane, Jr., to Advisory Board





SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFI Network today announced that James M. Delaplane, Jr. (“Jamey”), a veteran financial services executive and former senior leader at Vanguard, has joined its Advisory Board. IFI Network is a B2B banking marketplace that enables companies to deliver competitive banking solutions traditionally available to Fortune 500 firms. The IFI Network platform is offered free to partners and is designed to support client engagement and employee-focused banking services.

Jamey retired from Vanguard in 2024 after a distinguished career spanning multiple mission-critical leadership roles, including Head of the High-Net-Worth Business, Global Chief Communications Officer, Deputy General Counsel, and Head of Washington, DC Government Affairs. Across these roles, he drove record growth, led regulatory and policy strategy, and stewarded Vanguard’s reputation through periods of market volatility and heightened regulatory scrutiny.

Earlier in his tenure, Jamey also led the transformation of Vanguard’s Personal Investor sales and relationship management organization, modernizing its service model through changes in talent strategy, operations, analytics, and compliance.

Prior to Vanguard, Jamey built a successful career in Washington, DC as a practicing attorney, congressional counsel, senior trade association executive, and partner at Davis & Harman LLP, where he advised asset managers, banks, brokerages, and insurers on fiduciary, retirement, tax, and financial services policy.

“IFI Network sits at the intersection of advisory growth, client experience, and modern banking infrastructure,” said Jamey Delaplane. “I’m excited to join the Advisory Board and support the company as it helps independent advisors better serve clients, retain assets, and unlock the full strategic value of client cash.”

Jamey currently serves on the board of the Philadelphia Zoo and as Board Chair of Protect Our Winters Action Fund. He is also a Fellow and Advisory Board member of the Scriptorium Initiative, a global think tank focused on the future of AI-native corporate communications.

“Jamey brings a rare combination of executive leadership, regulatory insight, and product innovation experience,” said Kyle McAndrew, Managing Partner of IFI Network. “His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to scale and deepen partnerships across the advisory and banking ecosystems.”

IFI Network is a next-generation B2B banking marketplace offering a diverse suite of advanced banking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of today’s institutions. By harnessing innovative technology and prioritizing service excellence, IFI Network is transforming how banks, advisors, and institutions access, deliver, and optimize banking.

