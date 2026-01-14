Fit-Line Global Grants Licensing to C-Hawk Technology to Machine Nexus Connect Fitting Body Geometry

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fit-Line Global, a leading component supplier for high-purity fluid processing applications in the semiconductor industry announced today that it has licensed C-Hawk Technology to machine the Nexus Connect fitting body. This agreement creates a tighter partnership between the two companies around standardized high-purity fluid connections for semiconductor customers.

Under the license, C-Hawk Technology is now able to:

Machine the Nexus Connect geometry directly onto custom applications such as integrating the Nexus connection into manifolds, valve blocks, or other machined plastic components

Machine Nexus Connect fitting bodies using polypropylene (PP), expanding beyond standard PFA options to support applications where PP is preferred

“These capabilities provide semiconductor engineers with customization without compromising reliability,” said George Alvarado, vice president & general manager at Fit-Line Global. “By licensing the Nexus Connect design, C-Hawk can help customers achieve more integrated, material-flexible solutions, while maintaining the proven performance, interchangeability, and leak-free confidence that only Nexus Connect delivers.”

“This license agreement with Fit-Line Global for its Nexus Connect technology marks a big step forward in bringing solutions to market more quickly than ever before. C-Hawk can help enable both custom and standard accelerated machining applications for the Nexus Connect designs that customers desire,” said Chase Zunino, CEO at C-Hawk Technology.

For semiconductor customers, this collaboration means:

More design flexibility: Engineers can get Nexus Connect interfaces directly built into custom parts and assemblies, reducing adapters, leak paths, and footprint.

Broader material options: Polypropylene (PP) fitting bodies allow more tailored solutions for applications where PP is preferred over PFA.

Faster, more integrated solutions: With C-Hawk machining licensed Nexus Connect features in-house, customers can source complex modules that are “Nexus-ready” rather than assembling from many discrete fittings.

Maintained performance and compatibility: Because the geometry is licensed from Fit-Line Global’s Nexus Connect design—already proven for robust, leak-free, high-purity service—customers gain customization without sacrificing reliability or interchangeability with existing Nexus Connect-based systems.

As The Industry Standard™ for universally compatible high-purity connection geometry, Nexus Connect®, combined with Fit-Line Global’s expanding portfolio of proven, reliable fluid-handling components and tools, continues to support semiconductor production environments where clean, standardized, leak-free performance is essential.

For more information on Fit-Line Global’s Nexus Connect and its licensing program, visit www.fit-lineglobal.com.

About Fit-Line Global

Fit-Line Global® is a trusted supplier, designer, and R&D resource for SEMI F57-0120 compliant PFA and PVDF components. The company employs efficient manufacturing processes to create products that meet the most demanding high-purity applications. Fit-Line Global has been a preferred supplier to the semiconductor industry for more than 30 years. Headquartered in California, the company is dedicated to providing quality products, with the fastest lead time in the industry, and at a fair price. To learn more, visit www.fit-lineglobal.com.

About C-Hawk Technology