Helix Alpha Systems Ltd Announces Role as Quantitative Research and Systems Engineering Firm With Brian Ferdinand as Head

London, UK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha Systems Ltd today announced its position as a UK-based quantitative research and systems engineering firm specializing in the design, testing, and continuous refinement of algorithmic trading strategies across liquid global markets.

Helix focuses on the full lifecycle of systematic strategy development, including data research, signal generation, portfolio construction, risk modeling, and execution system design. The firm applies a disciplined, engineering-led approach to strategy development, emphasizing robustness, repeatability, and long-term performance integrity.

Helix Alpha Systems Ltd operates exclusively as a technology and research provider and does not manage external capital or provide investment advisory services. The firm collaborates closely with EverForward Trading, delivering proprietary quantitative strategies and ongoing systems optimization, while capital deployment and trading operations are conducted separately.

This structure ensures a clear separation between intellectual property development and trading execution, aligning with institutional standards of governance, transparency, and operational discipline.

Helix is designed to support long-term innovation in systematic trading through rigorous research, engineering excellence, and repeatable quantitative frameworks.

