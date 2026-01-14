Legal Tax Defense Announces Strategies to Protect Social Security Benefits From Garnishment





LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Tax Defense, Inc., a national tax law firm specializing in IRS and tax-related matters, announces a new resource to educate individuals on federal protections for Social Security benefits. With debt collection activity increasing amid economic uncertainty, the firm aims to help retirees and fixed-income Americans safeguard Social Security benefits and understand which obligations may pose garnishment risks.

With inflation, medical expenses, and credit obligations continuing to strain household finances, many retirees and fixed-income Americans are concerned about whether their Social Security benefits can be seized by creditors. According to Legal Tax Defense, while Social Security benefits are generally protected under federal law, misunderstandings about garnishment rules can lead to unnecessary financial stress.

“Social Security benefits are a vital source of income for millions of Americans,” said a spokesperson for Legal Tax Defense. “While federal law provides strong protections against most private creditor garnishments, it’s critical for individuals to understand which debts are exempt and which may still pose a risk.”

Under federal law, most private creditors — including credit card companies, medical providers, and personal lenders — are prohibited from garnishing Social Security benefits. However, exceptions exist. Certain obligations, such as unpaid federal taxes, defaulted federal student loans, child support, alimony, and court-ordered restitution, may still result in garnishment.

Legal Tax Defense emphasizes that proactive financial and legal planning plays a key role in protecting benefits. Ensuring Social Security payments are directly deposited into a bank account allows financial institutions to automatically identify and protect eligible funds. Maintaining a separate account solely for Social Security deposits can also help prevent complications if garnishment orders are issued against other income sources.

Beyond defensive measures, the firm encourages individuals to address outstanding debts before they escalate into legal actions. Options such as negotiated settlements, installment agreements, and professional debt resolution strategies may reduce financial pressure and help prevent future enforcement actions.

“Waiting until a garnishment notice arrives often limits a taxpayer’s options,” the spokesperson added. “Early intervention can preserve income, reduce penalties, and provide peace of mind.”

Legal Tax Defense provides nationwide assistance to individuals facing IRS enforcement actions and complex tax-related challenges. Through personalized consultations, the firm helps clients understand their rights, evaluate their financial circumstances, and pursue compliant solutions tailored to their needs.

