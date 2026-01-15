Bobby Combs RV Centers in Mesa Introduces 2026 Forest River Puma Vista 402LFT Model

MESA, AZ, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESA, AZ - January 15, 2026 - -

Bobby Combs RV Centers has introduced the 2026 Forest River Puma Vista 402LFT destination trailer to its inventory at the Mesa location. This addition represents part of the ongoing availability of new models in the recreational vehicle sector.

The 2026 Forest River Puma Vista 402LFT measures 43 feet in length and weighs 11,849 pounds. It includes triple slides, a front living area, theater seating, a kitchen island, and double loft areas. The model sleeps up to eight individuals and features dual entry doors. This unit aligns with the range of destination trailers offered by the dealership.

As an RV dealer in Mesa, Bobby Combs RV Centers stocks various units, including travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, pop-up tent trailers, truck campers, and destination trailers. The inventory at the Mesa site includes models such as the 2026 Sunset Park RV Sun Lite LTD 19RB, 2026 Forest River RV Rockwood GEO Pro G13LE, 2026 Keystone RV Passport Classic 170BHWE, 2026 Coachmen RV Catalina Summit Series 8 261BH, 2026 Forest River RV Puma Camping Edition 263BHCE, 2026 Forest River RV Cherokee Grey Wolf Black Label 23DBHBL, 2026 Forest River RV R Pod RP-207, 2026 Forest River RV No Boundaries NB18.3, and 2026 Coachmen RV Catalina Legacy Edition 243RBS. These vehicles provide different floorplans, with some including bunk beds, full baths, and storage options.

The dealership represents manufacturers such as Airstream, Coachmen RV, Dutchmen RV, East to West, Forest River RV, Heartland, Keystone RV, Northstar, Opus Camper, Riverside RV, Starcraft, Jayco, Thor, Prime Time RV, Palomino, Sunset Park RV, Venture RV, and Winnebago. The selection covers single-axle and double-axle travel trailers, bunk models, lightweight trailers, ultra-lite options, off-road editions, and models with features like solar panels or large slides.

This introduction of the 2026 Forest River Puma Vista 402LFT occurs amid projections from the RV Industry Association indicating 2025 wholesale RV shipments between 320,400 and 353,500 units, with a median of 337,000 units. The association forecasts a 3.6 percent increase for 2026, suggesting continued activity in the market.

Bobby Combs, owner of Bobby Combs RV Centers, stated, "The 2026 Forest River Puma Vista 402LFT includes features such as a kitchen island and loft space suitable for various travel arrangements."

In addition to sales, the dealership provides financing and consignment services. The consignment option allows for the handling of existing RVs, while financing assists with acquisitions.

Bobby Combs RV Centers operates six locations across Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon. Sites include Mesa and Yuma in Arizona, Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, and Caldwell in Idaho, and Coburg in Oregon. Each location maintains inventory of new and used RVs.

The company's parts and service departments support maintenance needs. Service visits include a 20-point inspection at no additional cost. Technicians examine components such as the roof, slide-outs, tires, brakes, electrical systems, and appliances. This inspection identifies potential issues in advance.

The inventory at Bobby Combs RV Centers includes used models as well, such as the 2022 Keystone RV Hideout Sport Single Axle 175BH and 2019 Dutchmen RV Coleman Lantern LT Series 17B. Prices for these units range from $13,563 to higher amounts depending on the model and condition.

The dealership focuses on a variety of RV types to accommodate different preferences. Travel trailers like the Coachmen RV Apex Nano and Keystone RV Bullet Crossfire offer lightweight construction. Fifth wheels such as the Keystone RV Passport Super Lite provide additional living space.

Bobby Combs RV Centers selects models based on manufacturer standards. Partnerships with brands ensure a range of options available to customers.

The 2026 models, including the Puma Vista 402LFT, incorporate elements like modern finishes and theater seating. These features appear in the current lineup.

As the recreational vehicle sector evolves, Bobby Combs RV Centers updates its offerings. The introduction of this model adds to the selection at the Mesa location.

Bobby Combs, owner of Bobby Combs RV Centers, added, "This destination trailer provides space with its triple slides and front living area."

Bobby Combs RV Centers specializes in RV sales and related services across its locations. The company maintains a customer-focused approach in its operations.

###

For more information about Bobby Combs RV Centers - Mesa, contact the company here:



Bobby Combs RV Centers - Mesa

Bobby Combs

(480) 696-4417

bobby@bobbycombsrvcenter.com

3335 East Main St., Mesa, AZ, United States, Arizona