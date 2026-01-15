Coupang Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Coupang, Inc. - CPNG

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler , a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 17, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 7, 2025 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of California and Western District of Washington.

Coupang investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-cpng-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Coupang and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected; (ii) this subjected the Company to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny; (iii) when defendants became aware that the Company had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing in compliance with applicable Securities and Exchange Commission reporting rules; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all times.

The first-filed case is Barry v. Coupang, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-10795. A subsequent case, Lee v. Coupang, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00047, expanded the class period.

