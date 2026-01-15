Stablepharma and AFT Pharmaceuticals (NZX: AFT; ASX: AFP) partner to address multi-billion dollar anti-infective and oncology therapeutics market

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stablepharma Limited, specialists in thermostable formulations, today announced a development and option-to-license agreement with AFT Pharmaceuticals to develop a portfolio of fridge-free sterile injectable medicines, initially targeting anti-infective and oncology treatments in a total global market valued at over USD 6 billion.

Stablepharma will apply its proprietary stabilisation technology, initially focused on vaccines, to non-vaccine sterile injectables that currently require cold-chain storage. Stablepharma will be eligible to receive future milestone and royalty revenue from AFT upon commercialisation.

“AFT and Stablepharma are fully aligned in our visions to improve healthcare and make a real difference to people’s lives, no matter where they live in the world”, said Hartley Atkinson, Founder and Managing Director, AFT Pharmaceuticals, an Australian and New Zealand listed multinational pharmaceutical company. “AFT is committed to investing in innovation and R&D - that is why our partnership with Stablepharma is such a ‘good fit’ for the future of healthcare”.

The partnership represents a strategic expansion of Stablepharma’s technology platform beyond vaccines, reflecting a broader industry shift toward more resilient pharmaceutical supply chains. By eliminating reliance on refrigeration, fridge-free injectables have the potential to improve access to essential medicines, particularly in low-resource and remote settings, while also reducing logistical complexity and environmental impact.

“We are delighted to have partnered with AFT Pharmaceuticals – a partnership based on mutual strategic innovation, expanded global access and public health outcomes”, said Özgür Tuncer, CEO & Executive Director, Stablepharma. “This agreement also offers an opportunity for both companies to broaden their portfolio of thermostable products, including sterile injectables including highly critical anti-infective and oncology therapeutic areas.”

Stablepharma’s proprietary technology platform, StablevaX™, reformulates existing and new vaccines and pharmaceuticals into thermostable products that remain stable at temperatures 40°C and above, removing the need for refrigeration or freezing throughout manufacture, distribution, and administration.

Pharmaceutical products that do not require refrigeration at any point from manufacture to delivery offer a clear pathway to a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable healthcare system. Beyond scientific innovation, fridge-free medicines represent a public health and climate solution—reducing carbon emissions associated with cold-chain logistics while strengthening global preparedness for future pandemics and supporting progress toward universal access to essential medicines.

About Stablepharma

Stablepharma is a UK-based biotech developing thermostable, fridge-free formulations that address the global challenges of distribution, storage, wastage and CO₂ emissions associated with temperature-sensitive medicines. Its proprietary StablevaX™ technology enables existing, approved vaccines and pharmaceuticals to be reformulated into products that remain stable without refrigeration, without compromising efficacy. Stablepharma is committed to advancing global health equity, reducing waste and supporting more resilient and sustainable healthcare systems.

About AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT is a growing New Zealand-based multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of medicines across OTC, prescription and hospital channels. The portfolio comprises proprietary and in-licensed products across pain management, dermatology, eyecare, allergy, gastro and other categories. AFT commercialises products directly in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, the US, Canada, the EU.

For more information Investors: Media: Dr Hartley Atkinson, Managing Director, AFT Pharmaceuticals

Tel: +64 9 488 0232

Richard Inder, The Project

Tel: +64 21 645 643





