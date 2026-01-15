TCOM Alert: Monsey Law Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Trip.com Group for Potential Securities Law Violations

MONSEY, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) (“TCOM”) has violated the federal securities laws after the company announced that it received notice that China’s State Administration for Market Regulation is investigating the company over potential monopolistic behavior pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China.

Upon this news, TCOM’s stock price fell 17% in trading on January 14, 2026.

