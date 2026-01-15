Change in Significant Shareholding

Arco Vara AS announces a change in the structure of shareholders holding a significant shareholding.

On 14 January 2026, Peeda OÜ notified Arco Vara AS that it has acquired 1,215,000 shares of Arco Vara AS, corresponding to 7.0% of the Company’s share capital. The shares were acquired from LUTHER FACTORY OÜ.

On the same date, LUTHER FACTORY OÜ notified Arco Vara AS that, in addition to the above, on 18 December 2025 LUTHER FACTORY OÜ disposed of a further 348,000 shares, corresponding to 2.0% of Arco Vara AS share capital. The new owner of these shares is TEMM CAPITAL OÜ.

Prior to these transactions, LUTHER FACTORY OÜ and LUTHER FACTORY HOLDING OÜ (the majority shareholder of which is Triple Net Capital OÜ) held a total of 4,880,000 shares, corresponding to 28.10% of Arco Vara AS share capital. Following the transactions, LUTHER FACTORY OÜ and LUTHER FACTORY HOLDING OÜ together hold 19.10% of Arco Vara AS share capital.

The transactions were conducted off-market, and the parties do not disclose the transaction price.

This announcement is published in accordance with the requirements of § 185 and § 187 of the Securities Market Act.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com