NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTIG and Shining Future Asset Academy Announce Strategic Partnership Joining Forces to Advance International Financial Education and Asset Research Collaboration Recently, BTIG and the renowned Japanese financial education and research institution, Shining Future Asset Academy, officially announced the establishment of a strategic partnership. The two parties will engage in long-term, in-depth collaboration in the fields of international financial research and asset allocation philosophy.

Under the cooperation framework, BTIG will leverage its extensive experience in global capital markets, institutional trading, and research to collaborate with Shining Future Asset Academy on macro market research, cross-market perspective analysis, and investment strategies. Both parties plan to enhance returns through this strategic collaboration. Shining Future Asset Academy stated that this partnership, involving BTIG and Mr. Murakami, will help introduce research methodologies and market observation perspectives with a more international scope, further elevating the Academy’s professional depth and globalization level in the fields of financial education and research. A representative from BTIG pointed out that the Japanese and Asian markets occupy an increasingly vital position in global asset allocation. Partnering with a leading local institution like Shining Future Asset Academy helps deepen the understanding of regional market structures, investor behavior, and long-term development trends.

This strategic partnership reflects BTIG's long-term commitment to strengthening exchange and cooperation within the Asia-Pacific market. Both parties agreed that this cooperation will center on research and capital exchange, proceeding steadily within a compliant and professional framework. By integrating strengths in key areas such as data sharing, trading strategies development, and investor education, the partnership is dedicated to providing market investors with deeper and more comprehensive collaboration value.

