Faraday Future Announces its EAI Robotics Product Final Launch & FX Partner Recruitment Event Invitation Save the Date for February 4, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV, to Coincide with the Annual NADA Show

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will be holding its FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch on February 4, 2026, coinciding with the annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas, NV. Faraday Future is inviting NADA attendees to join us at the NADA Show for a landmark moment in the Company’s evolution—the FF EAI Robotics Product Final Launch & FX Partner Recruitment Event.





This event will bring together industry partners, investors, dealers, and media to experience FF’s next growth chapter, marked by the launch of our new Embodied AI Robotics and unveiling the vision for making the EAI technology and product accessible to everyone.

Event Highlights

Unveiling of multiple FF Embodied AI (EAI) robots featuring advanced EAI technologies and various user scenarios, with the capability for rapid delivery.

Price announcement and sales launch of the first FF EAI robots.

Announcement of product sales and delivery timelines.

Live product showcases with immersive public product experiences.

FX Super One sales and co-creation model highlights.

Recruitment of early sales partnerships for FF EAI Robotics.

Event Schedule

Date: February 4, 2026



Agenda

11:00 AM –11:30 AM PST Check-in

11:30 AM –12:30 PM PST Event

Location: NADA Show 2026 - Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall Booth 6030N

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX brand strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c05d6139-1ce4-45f5-b67b-db63b31b93f9