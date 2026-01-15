Rezor Launches Its Full Multi-Chain Ecosystem Featuring Wallet, Cross-Chain Aggregator, and Centralized Exchange

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezor, an emerging multi-chain Web3 ecosystem, today announced the official launch of its complete product suite: the Rezor Wallet , the RezorSwap cross-chain DEX aggregator, and the RezorEx centralized exchange . This multi-product release marks a significant development for the ecosystem as Rezor introduces a unified infrastructure designed to simplify digital asset storage, swapping, and trading for users worldwide.

With this launch, Rezor becomes one of the few blockchain projects to successfully design, build, and deploy a fully functional crypto exchange, complemented by an interoperable wallet and cross-chain trading aggregator. The RezorEx exchange has already recorded more than 6,000 registered users within its first two weeks, supported by the project’s rapidly growing community.

Rezor Wallet: Multi-Chain, Non-Custodial Access to Digital Assets

The Rezor Wallet, available on Android and iOS, provides users with non-custodial control of their assets across multiple blockchains. The wallet features a streamlined interface aimed at improving accessibility for both new and experienced crypto users.

Key features include:

Multi-chain compatibility





Non-custodial key management





Lightweight, fast interface





Integration with Rezor’s broader ecosystem





RezorSwap: Cross-Chain Aggregation for Optimized Trading

The RezorSwap platform aggregates liquidity from decentralized exchanges across several blockchains, offering users improved price execution, reduced slippage, and seamless multi-chain interactions.

RezorSwap is designed to address the fragmentation found in decentralized trading by creating a single access point for cross-chain liquidity.

RezorEx: Fully Functional Centralized Exchange With Early User Traction

The launch of RezorEx marks a major milestone for the Rezor ecosystem. RezorEx provides spot trading, fast execution, and a modern user interface developed to support both novice and advanced traders.

Key highlights:

Fully live and operational CEX platform





High-performance matching engine





Early user adoption with thousands of sign-ups





Continuous listing and market expansion roadmap





RezorEx’s successful rollout demonstrates Rezor’s ability to deliver complex Web3 infrastructure—an achievement reached by only a small percentage of projects in the industry.

A Unified Product Ecosystem for the Web3 Economy

By bringing together a multi-chain wallet, a cross-chain aggregator, and a centralized exchange, Rezor introduces a streamlined crypto experience that reduces reliance on fragmented platforms. The unified ecosystem enables users to store, swap, and trade digital assets within a single brand environment.

Rahul Rohit Parekh, founder of Rezor said “The launch of our complete multi-chain ecosystem reflects over a year of consistent development and execution. Not many projects are able to build and launch a fully functional crypto exchange with active users and a strong community. We are proud to deliver all three products—Wallet, Swap, and Exchange—as part of our long-term vision to simplify crypto for a global audience.”

About Rezor

Rezor is a multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on developing user-friendly infrastructure for digital asset management. The Rezor product suite includes the Rezor Wallet, RezorSwap cross-chain DEX aggregator, and the RezorEx centralized exchange. The project aims to make crypto more accessible by offering secure, seamless, and scalable tools within a unified platform.

