Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its Elite Championship, a trading campaign organized in collaboration with LALIGA.

Running from January 15 to February 28, 2026, the campaign rewards traders of all levels through three core activities with an 800,000 USDT total prize pool:

Activity 1: By completing tasks, such as making a first deposit or spot trade, and daily trading challenges, traders earn chances to open mystery boxes. These boxes contain premium rewards, including LALIGA match tickets, signed jerseys, limited-edition Toobit merchandise, token airdrops, and Trial Funds.

Activity 2: Traders can compete for a dynamic prize pool that grows as more participants join, reaching up to 500,000 USDT. The top 200 traders based on P&L percentage can claim their share of this prize pool.

Activity 3: Complete social tasks on X and Telegram via Gleam. Creative posts and community engagement can unlock rewards of up to 200 USDT and exclusive LALIGA memorabilia.





"The Elite Championship is a celebration of strategy, speed, and the competitive spirit shared by traders and athletes alike," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By partnering with LALIGA, we are bringing our traders closer to the game they love while providing a world-class stage to showcase their trading skills."

To participate, traders must register on the campaign page. For more information on the Elite Championship, visit the announcement page.

As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit bridges elite sports with the digital economy under the shared tagline "Play on a bigger stage." This alliance leverages LALIGA's global influence to offer traders a front-row seat to the 2025/26 season, providing localized educational resources and exclusive experiences from signed memorabilia to VIP matchday trips to Spain.

The synergy between these industries has reached new heights in 2026, with soccer firmly established as the global leader in sports-crypto investment. Currently, the sport accounts for 43% of all crypto sponsorship deals, a momentum that is best seen in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. This season alone features a record 48 crypto-related partnerships, representing a surge of nearly 30% year-over-year.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with the tools to navigate the digital asset markets through a fair, secure, and transparent experience. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/187aefaf-56f4-485c-a679-c8e5b842e745