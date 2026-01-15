Trident Resources Commences 10,000 Metre Winter Drilling Program at the Contact Lake Gold Project in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its 10,000 metre winter diamond drilling program at the Company’s Contact Lake Gold Project, located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. The drill program has been designed to confirm historical gold mineralization, expand known gold zones, and test newly defined targets based on current geologic interpretations.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

The 2026 winter drill program is an important follow-up to the recently concluded 2025 Contact Lake drill program, which successfully intersected high-grade gold intercepts and broad zones of alteration and gold mineralization. Previous to the 2025 drill program, the Contact Lake site had not been explored in nearly 30 years. Trident is excited to drill test several targets and realize the tremendous potential of one of the region’s most prospective gold projects.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources, commented: “Launching our winter drill program is an exciting step forward for Trident and our shareholders. This 10,000-metre program is designed to further test historical zones as well as to demonstrate the expansion potential of the gold system and make new discoveries. With gold mineralization identified historically and modern exploration techniques now being applied for the first time, we believe Contact Lake has the potential to become one of the more significant new gold projects in the La Ronge Gold Belt. Importantly, the winter drill program is fully-funded, with Trident holding more than $12 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet, providing the Company with a strong financial position to execute on its exploration plans.”

Assay Results from Previously Reported Holes CL25001 to CL25013 Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Gram-Metre (gm) CL25001 41.50 71.00 29.50 0.56 16.60 CL25002 39.26 68.87 29.61 2.49 73.85 including 39.26 41.47 2.21 27.09 59.87 CL25003 46.88 53.89 7.01 0.66 4.60 and 69.00 92.00 23.00 7.89 181.46 including 75.00 81.89 6.89 23.86 164.40 and 121.00 164.25 43.25 7.03 304.05 including 155.00 164.25 9.25 30.06 278.07 CL25004 157.45 159.51 2.06 8.37 17.25 CL25005 100.06 106.00 5.94 5.66 33.61 including 100.06 102.50 2.44 11.83 28.86 and 142.00 144.55 2.55 42.95 109.52 CL25006 272.00 287.00 15.00 7.28 109.27 Including 272.00 278.00 6.00 16.69 100.13 including 272.00 275.00 3.00 30.41 91.23 CL25007 329.50 369.00 39.50 4.43 174.84 including 329.50 345.00 15.50 5.76 89.26 Including 329.50 335.50 6.00 9.43 56.60 and 367.00 369.00 2.00 37.31 74.62 CL25008 139.00 145.00 6.00 7.41 44.44 and 155.00 156.35 1.35 6.27 8.46 and 268.00 273.00 5.00 7.74 38.69 and 313.58 316.50 2.92 6.07 17.72 CL25009 85.50 88.33 2.83 9.23 26.11 and 199.00 202.00 3.00 8.49 25.46 and 242.89 245.00 2.11 6.19 13.06 CL25010 188.50 195.28 6.78 4.23 28.71 including 192.00 195.28 3.28 6.72 22.05 CL25011 217.15 218.25 1.10 5.86 6.45 CL25012 133.00 136.37 3.37 2.97 10.01 and 194.00 199.50 5.50 1.76 9.68 including 194.00 195.40 1.40 5.56 7.78 CL25013 77.40 79.00 1.60 4.13 6.61 and 135.00 136.00 1.00 13.20 13.20 and 190.00 194.00 4.00 2.00 8.00 and 193.00 194.00 1.00 5.42 5.42

Program Overview:



The drill program will consist of an approximate 10,000 metres in up to 40 drill holes that will target high-priority zones identified through structural mapping, geophysical surveys, and reviews of historical data. Drilling is expected to take place on both land and ice-based locations at the Contact Lake target area, as well as several land-based holes at the adjacent Preview SW deposit. Drill program personnel and equipment are being mobilized to the Contact Lake project with drilling to begin shortly.

Contact Lake Drill Collar Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Contact-Lake-Gold-Property-20260114.png

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements