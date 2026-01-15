Japan Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031: After Tokyo and Osaka, the Demand for Data Center Investments in Locations Such As Hokkaido, Kyushu, Nagoya, and Yokohama Will Increase

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan Data Center Market was valued at USD 12.76 Billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 38.91 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 20.42%.

Japan has about 119 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards. Tokyo is the top data center destination in the country. It continues to be Japan leading hub for data center expansion, marked by a concentrated growth in advanced facilities, hyperscale data centers, and dedicated cloud regions. As of June 2025, there are around 74 existing and 26 upcoming data centers in Tokyo.

After Tokyo and Osaka, the demand for data center investments in locations such as Hokkaido, Kyushu, Nagoya, and Yokohama will increase. These regions offer key advantages, including land availability, government support, and lower land and construction costs, making them attractive destinations for data center investors in the coming years

The trend of liquid cooling in Japanese data centers is growing due to the increasing demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI workloads, and energy efficiency. Liquid cooling is more efficient than air cooling, as liquids can absorb and transfer heat more effectively than air.

In September 2025, Preferred Networks (PFN), Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), and the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) began pilot testing liquid-cooled high-density AI servers and hybrid-cooled data centers at IIJ's Matsue Data Center Park (DCP) and JAIST's Ishikawa campus; the main objective was to develop an ultra-efficient AI computing infrastructure.

JAPAN DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Japan data center market has the presence of several major data center operators such as AT TOKYO, AirTrunk, Colt Data Centre Services, Digital Edge, Equinix, Fujitsu, Goodman, IDC Frontier, Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ), MC Digital Realty, NTT Communications, STACK Infrastructure, and Telehouse (KDDI). Some of the data center operators have expanded their facilities across the country, with new development initiatives expected to become operational during the forecast period.

The country accounts for the presence of some of the major cloud operators, such as Amazon Web Services, Alibaba, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, and Tencent Cloud, with dedicated cloud region(s). Their cloud regions are spread across Tokyo and Osaka.

Several local Japanese companies have formed joint ventures with global companies to invest in cloud computing, AI infrastructure, and sovereign cloud solutions. The goal of these collaborations is to accelerate digital transformation while ensuring data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and the development of advanced technologies within the country.

For instance, in October 2025, SoftBank announced a joint venture with Oracle to provide secure, compliant, and scalable sovereign cloud and AI services for organizations across Japan. Using Oracle Alloy, SoftBank will build an advanced cloud infrastructure in the data centers located in eastern and western Japan. All data and systems will be fully managed and operated within the country. The service is slated for launch in the eastern and western Japan data centers in April 2026 and October 2026, respectively.

The Japan data center market is increasingly prioritizing sustainability, with many operators investing in energy-efficient infrastructure and renewable energy sources. For instance, In October 2025, Microsoft announced the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Shizen Energy, a Japanese energy firm that offers around 100 MW of solar power in Japan. Additionally, the energy will be supplied from four solar projects located in Kyushu and Chugoku. One of the projects in Kyushu has become operational, while the rest three are currently under construction.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Japan colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Japan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Japan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Japan data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Japan Facilities Covered (Existing): 119 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 49 Coverage: 17+ Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Japan Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2031) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Japan data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Japan data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Japan data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Japan during 2026-2031?

What factors are driving the Japan data center market?

Which all geographies are included in Japan center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $38.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Japan



VENDORS

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

NVIDIA

Oracle

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Daiwa House Industry

Fuji Furukawa Engineering & Construction

HASEKO Corporation

Hibiya Engineering

ISG

Kajima Corporation

Keihanshin Building

Linesight

Marcai Design

Meiho Facility Works

NEC Facilities

Nikken Sekkei

Nishimatsu Construction

NTT Facilities

Obayashi Corporation

Shinryo Corporation

Taisei Corporation

Takenaka Corporation

Toda Corporation

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rehlko

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AirTrunk

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services

AT TOKYO

Colt Data Centre Services

Digital Edge

Equinix

Fujitsu

Goodman

Google

IDC Frontier

Internet Initiative Japan

MC Digital Realty

Microsoft

NTT Communications

SCSK Corporation (NETXDC)

STACK Infrastructure

Telehouse

Tencent Cloud

TIS INTEC Group

New Entrants

Asia Pacific Land (APL)

Ada Infrastructure

CapitaLand

CyrusOne

DayOne

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

ESR

FLOW Digital Infrastructure

Keppel Data Centres

NEXTDC

Princeton Digital Group

SC Zeus Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

Yondr Group

SEGMENTS

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Tokyo

Osaka

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/928a7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment