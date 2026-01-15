Pakistan Launches Indus AI Week 2026 to Advance National AI Adoption

Islamabad, Pakistan, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, today announced the launch of Indus AI Week 2026, a flagship national initiative on artificial intelligence, scheduled to take place from 9 to 15 February 2026.

Indus AI Week 2026 positions Pakistan as a country committed to advancing artificial intelligence at scale. The initiative is designed to bring together government, industry, academia, startups, and the wider ecosystem to strengthen awareness, build capability, encourage responsible adoption, and support practical engagement across sectors.

Organised by the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through a public–private partnership, Indus AI Week is conceived as an open, inclusive, week-long national platform for AI learning, exploration, and participation. The initiative will convene policymakers, technology leaders, enterprises, universities, startups, students, and the general public in Islamabad and across Pakistan.

The programme will feature a national technology showcase; innovation and startup spotlights connecting founders with investors; skills training and certification opportunities for students and professionals; a gaming and experiential AI arena; and interactive public engagement activities. Together, these elements are intended to demystify artificial intelligence, broaden access, and translate AI conversations into hands-on learning, adoption, and collaboration across society.

Announcing the initiative, Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja said:

“With the introduction of Pakistan’s National AI Policy last year, we laid the foundation for responsible and inclusive AI development. Indus AI Week reflects our determination to take that work further by moving beyond dialogue and toward adoption. By connecting policy, industry, and talent, this initiative positions Pakistan as a credible participant in the global AI ecosystem. We invite international partners, investors, and innovators to engage with Pakistan’s growing AI landscape.”

The week will open with the Indus AI Summit at the Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad, on 9 February, followed by the Innovation, Learning and Engagement Arena at the Islamabad Sports Complex on 9–10 February. From 9 to 15 February, universities, companies, public institutions, and ecosystem partners across the country will host co-branded AI activities under the Indus AI Week banner.

Indus AI Week 2026 signals Pakistan’s readiness to embrace artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of national progress and international collaboration.

Attachments