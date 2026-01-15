Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030 | Coverage of 75 Existing Facilities, 5 Upcoming Facilities, and 24 Cities

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Switzerland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 465 million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 916 million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.96%.



The Swiss data center colocation market is one of the fastest-growing colocation markets in Western Europe. It is a landlocked country; it does not have any submarine cables. However, it is well connected to the global internet infrastructure via underground fibre-optic cables that link Switzerland with neighbouring countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Austria, and others.





In Switzerland, the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) is continuously increasing due to the growing use of AI applications across various industries, including healthcare and transportation, among others. We anticipate that this demand will continue to rise in the coming years. Additionally, we have observed that some data center operators in Switzerland have already begun investing in AI-ready data centers.



Some of the leading colocation operators in the market include Digital Realty, Equinix, Green Datacenter, NTT DATA, NorthC, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage Data Centers and several others.



The average occupancy rate of colocation data centers across the country was over 90% which is likely to rise to around 95%, maintaining the vacancy rate to the lowest of 5% by 2030, creating a significant impact in the industry.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Switzerland data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about the Switzerland data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Switzerland by several industries.

The study on the sustainability status in Switzerland.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Switzerland.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables in Switzerland.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Switzerland. Facilities Covered (Existing): 75 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5 Coverage: 24 Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Switzerland. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Switzerland.

Competitive landscape including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Switzerland?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Switzerland by 2030?

What factors are driving the Switzerland data center colocation market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $465 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $916 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Switzerland



THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

Existing Colocation Operators

Digital Realty

Green Datacenter

NorthC

STACK Infrastructure

Alpine DC

AtlasEdge

BrainServe SA

CKW

ColoBale

Equinix

EveryWare

Infomaniak

IWB

Leuk Teleport & Data Centre

Lumen Technologies

nLighten

NTS Workspace AG

NTT Data

Swisscom

Vantage Data Centers

Others

Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))

Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized Data Center Power Capacity by Cities

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Switzerland

Impact of AI on the Data Center Industry in Switzerland Market

Sustainability Status in the Switzerland

Cloud Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing & Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

