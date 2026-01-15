Allantoin Market Set to Soar: From USD 461.7 Million in 2025 to USD 805.6 Million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.7%

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allantoin Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Allantoin Market was valued at USD 461.7 million in 2025 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% to reach USD 805.6 million by 2035.

Market expansion is shaped by rising demand for multifunctional skin-conditioning ingredients used across cosmetic, personal care, and topical therapeutic formulations. Allantoin, available in plant-derived and synthetic forms, is widely valued for its skin-soothing, moisturizing, and renewal-supporting properties, making it suitable for formulations targeting dryness, irritation, and surface-level skin damage. Regulatory recognition has further strengthened confidence among manufacturers, as allantoin is classified as safe and effective for over-the-counter topical protectants within regulated concentration limits. Growth is also supported by the broader movement toward cleaner formulations, plant-forward ingredient sourcing, and evolving production technologies that support consistent quality and formulation stability. Regulatory pressure on certain synthetic compounds has accelerated the transition toward safer and well-established actives, increasing the adoption of ingredients with a strong safety and performance profile. These factors collectively reinforce allantoin's role as a staple ingredient across modern skincare and therapeutic product development.

The pure allantoin segment held an 89.8% share in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2035. Its consistent performance, formulation stability, and compatibility with a wide range of products support strong uptake across clinical-grade and clean-label formulations.

The cosmetics and personal care application segment accounted for a 59.5% share in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2026 to 2035. Broad adoption across skincare, grooming, and haircare products continues to drive demand due to allantoin's multifunctional benefits.

Europe Allantoin Market generated USD 155.1 million in 2025. Strong manufacturing standards, established pharmaceutical capabilities, and high demand for premium formulations support regional performance, despite comparatively slower economic expansion.

Key companies active in the Global Allantoin Market include Merck KGaA, BASF SE, DSM-Firmenich, Ashland Inc., Clariant AG, Alfa Aesar, Akema S.r.l., Innospec Inc., Allan Chemical Corporation, Rita Corporation, Jeen International Corporation, Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd., Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., SinoLion Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Hubei Guanhao Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Luotian Guanghui Chemical Co., Ltd., Suzhou-Chem Inc., Zhanjiang Dongjian Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Luvena S.A. Companies operating in the Global Allantoin Market are strengthening their market position by focusing on high-purity production, consistent quality assurance, and compliance with global cosmetic and pharmaceutical regulations. Many players are investing in cleaner manufacturing processes and traceable sourcing to align with the rising demand for transparent and sustainable ingredients. Strategic partnerships with cosmetic formulators and OTC product manufacturers help secure long-term supply agreements and expand application reach.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $461.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $805.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

1 BASF SE

2 Akema S.r.l.

3 Alfa Aesar

4 Allan Chemical Corporation

5 Ashland Inc.

6 Clariant AG

7 DSM-Firmenich

8 Hubei Guanhao Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

9 Innospec Inc.

10 Jeen International Corporation

11 Luotian Guanghui Chemical Co., Ltd.

12 Luvena S.A.

13 Merck KGaA

14 Rita Corporation

15 Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

16 SinoLion Chemical Co., Ltd.

17 Suzhou-Chem Inc.

18 Yongan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

19 Zhanjiang Dongjian Chemicals Co., Ltd.

20 Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.





