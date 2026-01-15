Nocopi Technologies Announces 2025 Year-End Developments

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (“Nocopi Technologies” or the “Company”; OTCQB: NNUP), a developer of specialty reactive inks, announced the following 2025 year-end developments. The Company anticipates filing its fiscal year 2025 financial results and corresponding annual report with the SEC in late March. Nocopi Technologies’ SEC filings are available here.

New Appointment to the Board of Directors



On December 15, 2025, Nocopi Technologies appointed Eric Sites of investment management firm Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC ("Horizon Kinetics") to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Sites is a Vice President at Horizon Kinetics, which manages over $10 billion of AUM as of September 30, 2025. He joined Horizon Kinetics in 2004 and is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst. Horizon Kinetics utilizes a long horizon, value driven approach targeting absolute returns. Mr. Sites previously served as a Director for Canadian Securities Exchange, Bermuda Stock Exchange, Consensus Mining and Seigniorage Company, and Renn Fund. He is currently a Director of IL&FS Securities Services Ltd (ISSL) of India.

The Company welcomes Mr. Sites to the Board of Directors.

Private Placement

On December 31, 2025, Nocopi Technologies entered into stock purchase agreements with certain accredited investors, including certain affiliates of Horizon Kinetics, along with a current Nocopi Technologies board director, for the total purchase and sale of 266,666 shares of the Company's common stock at $1.50 per share.

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for general corporate purposes, including strengthening the Company’s balance sheet, supporting existing operations, and pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

Operational Updates



2025 presented a challenging environment that included inflation, tariff policies and a high degree of uncertainty that impacted the Company’s business in several ways. The Company’s business operations are solely based within the United States; however, the Company has multiple licensees and customers spanning Europe, South America, Asia and Australia. Over the last 12 months, product sales to certain Asian printers were negatively affected by the U.S. government tariff policy.

The uncertainty regarding timing and rates on exports to China resulted in delays as well as lower Chinese product orders, with many of the Company’s licensees in the U.S. selling down their inventory positions rather than actively restocking back up to the same historical inventory levels.

Going forward, the Company is hopeful that 2026 will offer more stability in the U.S. tariff position regarding China, which we expect should provide a more stable order environment where product orders from Chinese customers eventually normalize. We have already begun to see early signs of this occurring.

On the product development front, Nocopi Technologies’ Research & Development team worked throughout 2025 on developing a new patent pending product for the children’s entertainment market called ColorBloom Molding Wax 2.0. This new product was introduced to all our licensees, and early indications show that it was well accepted by some of Nocopi Technologies’ largest licensees in this market.

We expect the products to reach the retail market later this year. Given our early positive feedback on this complementary new product, the Company believes that it has the potential to become a great addition to our current product line.

Growth Acquisition Opportunities



The Company’s management continues to be focused on increasing long-term shareholder value. In doing so, management has continued to evaluate growth opportunities through the acquisition of other companies with competing or complementary services, technologies, or businesses. We ultimately measure our success by the growth of our free cash flow over time and have been focused on sourcing acquisition opportunities that fit such a profile.

About Nocopi Technologies (www.nocopi.com)



Nocopi Technologies, headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, develops and markets specialty reactive inks and licenses these technologies. Nocopi Technologies’ ink technologies are backed by proprietary and patented technology. Our inks are marketed for use across a variety of end markets.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

