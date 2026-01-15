Transform Your Strategic Vision: New RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Report Unveils Unprecedented Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global industry leaders and decision‑makers now have access to the essential market intelligence needed to navigate one of the most disruptive trends in drug discovery. The newly published RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market – Global Strategic Business Report delivers an authoritative analysis of a rapidly expanding field that promises transformational impacts across pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.





This definitive report, grounded in rigorous data and expert interpretation, reveals the global RNA‑targeting small molecule drug discovery market’s projected growth from a US$1.8 billion valuation in 2024 to US$5.3 billion by 2030 at a compelling 19.9 % CAGR. It offers deep insights into market trends, key drivers, competitive dynamics, and future opportunities that every forward‑looking organization must understand to remain competitive.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others); End-Use (Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others).

Indication (Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Neurological Diseases, Others); End-Use (Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Almidones Mexicanos, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc, Axiom Foods Inc., Bharat Glucose Pvt. Ltd and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 32 companies featured in this RNA Targeting Small Molecule Drug Discovery market report include:

Accent Therapeutics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Anima Biotech Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Arrakis Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Epics Therapeutics

Evotec SE

Expansion Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

H3 Biomedicine Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accent Therapeutics Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Anima Biotech Inc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Arrakis Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Epics Therapeutics

Evotec SE

Expansion Therapeutics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

H3 Biomedicine Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zwczx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment