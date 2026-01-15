EU’s Tourism Platform supports green and digital transformation 





BRUSSELS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Commission’s EU Tourism Platform is a groundbreaking initiative designed to accelerate the tourism sector’s transition to sustainability, digital innovation and resilience.

The European Service Network S.A (ESN) is creating the communication material for the promotion of the EU Tourism Platform on behalf of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE). ESN is part of a consortium led by PWC Hungary.



The platform, launched in October 2024, serves as a one-stop hub for resources, data, and collaboration, supporting businesses, destinations and policy makers.

Tourism is a cornerstone of Europe’s economy, accounting for nearly 10% of EU GDP. Speaking at the Global Tourism Forum in Brussels in October, European Commissioner for Transport and Tourism, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said: “The success of tourism in Europe isn’t just about numbers. It’s about boosting opportunities for over 3 million small and medium-sized businesses and supporting 20 million jobs across the continent.”

The sector has to adapt to climate change, rapid technological shifts and evolving consumer expectations to remain a world leader. Making this green and digital transition is not easy, especially for small businesses trying to keep up with regulatory changes, investment demands and evolving consumer behaviour.

Creating opportunities



The EU Tourism Platform contributes to these aims by providing tools, funding opportunities and best practices to help tourism operators adapt and thrive.



The platform’s features include:

EU Tourism Dashboard: Interactive indicators to track progress on sustainability, digitalisation, and socio-economic resilience.

Knowledge hub: Access to policy updates, training programs and funding calls for SMEs and destinations.

Networking tools: Opportunities for stakeholders to share pledges, collaborate on innovation projects, and exchange best practices.





Journalists and stakeholders can explore the platform and its resources at: https://transition-pathways.europa.eu/tourism.

