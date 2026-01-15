Savory snacks market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period (2025 – 2030): Wissen Research

Sheridan, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest market report published by Wissen Research, the global Savory Snacks market was valued at 258 billion in 2024. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Savory Snacks Market Report Pricing @ https://www.wissenresearch.com/Pricing/

Savory Snacks Market Summary

Savory Snacks Market Report Attributes Details Savory Snacks Market Size (2024) USD 258 Billion Savory Snacks Market Size (2030) USD 354 Billion CAGR 5.4% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Key Segments Covered Savory Snacks Market by Product Type

Savory Snacks Market by Flavor Type

Savory Snacks Market by Cooking/Processing Method Type

Savory Snacks Market by Ingredient& Nutritional Attributes Type

Savory Snacks Market by Target Consumer Demographic Type

Savory Snacks Market by Distribution Channel Type Regions Covered North America : US and Canada

: US and Canada Europe : Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe

: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of the Europe Asia-Pacific : China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific

: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific Latin America

Middle East and Africa





US Savory Snacks Market Size

The US held a significant share in the global savory snacks market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Increasing consumer demand for convenient, on-the-go snack options across various demographics.

Rising health and wellness consciousness driving demand for better-for-you (BFY) savory snacks like high-protein and low-sodium options.

Expansion of e-commerce channels providing direct access to consumers and facilitating the growth of niche and direct-to-consumer snack brands.

Growing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging markets, leading to higher overall snack consumption and willingness to try premium/innovative products.

Opportunities

Development of highly specialized savory snacks targeting specific dietary needs and lifestyles (e.g., keto, plant-based, functional benefits).

Increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions to address environmental concerns and meet consumer expectations.

Leveraging AI and data analytics for precise flavor trend prediction, personalized marketing, and optimizing product development.

Expanding into underserved categories like global flavors, unique textures, and innovative formats to cater to evolving consumer palates.





Key Insights from Savory Snacks Market Analysis

Potato chips by product type held the largest share in the savory snacks market in the year 2024.

Potato chips demonstrated significant dominance within the savory snacks market by product type in 2024. Data from the State of the Industry 2024 report, ending April 21, 2024, reveals that the potato chips category alone generated $11.1 billion in sales, marking a 6% increase from the previous year. This substantial revenue figure validates their leading position. Key players like PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division are central to this dominance. Their Lay's brand garnered $4.27 billion in sales, up 3.8%, while Ruffles contributed $1.9 billion, showing a 5.6% increase.

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets dominated the market by distribution channel type in 2024.

In 2024, supermarkets and hypermarkets demonstrated their dominance as a leading distribution channel, supported by substantial revenue figures from major companies and consumer data. Walmart, a global leader in the sector, reported a substantial annual revenue of $648.125 billion for its fiscal year ending January 31, 2024, driven by its expansive network of physical retail stores. A significant portion of this is generated by in-store transactions, affirming the strength of the brick-and-mortar format.

Asia Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the savory snacks market during the forecast period (2025–2030).

Analysis of the savory snack market between 2025 and 2030 indicates that the Asia Pacific region is positioned to show the highest growth rate globally. This projection is substantiated by the performance metrics of leading multinational corporations and regional economic indicators. For example, PepsiCo's Q2 2025 financial disclosures reported a 4% organic revenue increase within its international convenient foods segment. This growth was significantly bolstered by strong performance in key Asia Pacific markets such as India, underscoring the region's high growth trajectory. Similarly, Nestlé's H1 2025 results demonstrated organic growth of 2.9%, with its Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa (Zone AOA) identified as a substantial contributor. These figures from major market participants validate the robust expansion observed within the sector. The projected growth is driven by fundamental market dynamics within Asia Pacific.

Request Customized Report @ https://www.wissenresearch.com/ask-for-customization/





Contact us for free sample of savory snacks market report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/contact/

Other Related Report from Wissen Research

About us

Wissen Research is a leading market research firm that serves over 800 clients, with 40% of the top 2,000 companies relying on us for insights into key business questions and the identification of new high-growth and niche revenue opportunities. We offer exclusive market intelligence from over 120 subject matter experts and analysts, complemented by our high-growth niche market studies and consulting services.

Our research methodology delivers quantifiable and actionable insights into interconnected market ecosystems shaped by disruptive technologies and emerging markets. We not only focus on factors that will impact our clients' revenue but also explore what could affect their customers' revenue by revealing latent and adjacent market opportunities.

We collaborate across all B2B sectors, engaging with C-level executives in areas such as R&D, intellectual property, strategy, marketing, sales, product development, and M&A.