Calero Appoints Industry Visionary Hyoun Park as VP of Telecom & Mobility Management

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calero, the global leader in Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Hyoun Park as Vice President of Telecom & Mobility Management, reporting directly to Eric Martorano, Calero’s President & CRO. Park brings one of the industry’s most respected and well-informed voices to Calero, helping to evangelize TBM and advance the company’s mission to deliver unmatched service and outcomes.

“Calero didn’t simply contribute to the telecom and mobility management industry - we built it, scaled it, and set the standard,” said Scott Gilbert, Calero CEO. “Our future is focused on elevating customer value and delivering measurable, strategic business impact. Bringing Hyoun on board affirms our commitment to investing ahead of the market. His expertise and forward-looking perspective align seamlessly with our mission to empower enterprises to maximize their resources and manage technology in ways that were previously unattainable.”

For years, telecom and mobility management functioned as an operational necessity centered on invoices, audits and cost recovery. That era is over. Today’s enterprises operate in a far more complex environment marked by expanding mobile ecosystems, rapid AI adoption, and heightened expectations for digital productivity. Legacy, category-by-category approaches simply can’t keep pace. Calero is redefining the space by elevating telecom and mobility management into a strategic driver of business outcomes. With his deep experience, Park will champion how Calero enables enterprises to boost productivity and maximize every technology dollar.

“Calero hasn’t just influenced telecom and mobility management, we’ve defined it and set the trajectory for the industry,” said Martorano. “Our leadership in this area is part of a larger TBM vision built to help enterprises command their technology investments with precision, intelligence, and scale. Hyoun’s arrival is a validation of the strength of our platform and the ambition of our strategy. With his experience and industry authority, we’re accelerating from a position of undeniable advantage and widening a gap the market won’t be able to close. Calero is not simply competing in this space; we are shaping its future.”

Hyoun Park brings over two decades of expertise spanning enterprise IT, telecom operations, financial management, and industry research. A former enterprise leader and industry analyst, he has helped define how organizations govern and optimize technology spend. Prior to joining Calero, Park was Founder and CEO of Amalgam Insights and previously ran analyst practices at Aberdeen Group and Blue Hill Research. His career also includes managing multimillion-dollar technology budgets at Bose and Teradyne, overseeing telecom billing operations, and developing early predictive models for digital platforms.

“I’ve spent two decades shaping the technology expense management category,” said Park. “In my discussions with Scott and Eric, Calero’s vision is unmatched and this role is a natural extension of the work I’ve devoted my career to. The challenge today isn’t visibility but rather converting technology investments into real productivity and measurable outcomes. Calero has the scale, expertise, and focus to unify these demands through innovation and top talent. This team is exceptional, and I’m excited to help drive what comes next.”

Technology Lifecycle Management: Comprehensive unified platform that enhances IT asset management, providing detailed inventory visibility, lifecycle tracking, and secure processes for asset reallocation and disposal - from procurement to retirement.

