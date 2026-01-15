Nimofast Global platform to Tokenize US$ 100 Billion in Real-World Energy Commodities Assets in Brazil, using Rayls

São Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimofast Group (The Group), one of Brazil’s leading private energy and logistics conglomerates, today announced the launch of Nimofast Global, its institutional platform expanding the Group’s capabilities in the tokenization of real-world assets. Nimofast Global has been developed in partnership with its technology provider Parfin, leveraging Rayls infrastructure, following the execution of a definitive agreement governing the development and operation of the platform.

Nimofast Global is designed to connect real-economy assets and cash flows, across energy, logistics, and commodity-linked activity, to blockchain-based digital structures that are auditable and aligned with traditional financial market standards.

“From our Dubai headquarters, we set out to find financing that could keep pace with our business, and encountered the future of digital assets,” said Ramon Gomes Reis, President & CEO of Nimofast Group. “Our operations move the physical world through energy and logistics, requiring a level of financial agility that legacy infrastructure was not designed to support. We chose not to merely observe the digital revolution. Nimofast Global is the bridge, delivering real financial efficiency to tangible assets, and the evolution of our legacy.”

Nimofast Global is designed to progressively structure multiple classes of real-world assets, both proprietary and third-party, including:

Commercial and financial receivables

Cargo, inventories, logistics-related instruments, and agricultural supply-chain assets

Operational fixed assets, such as distribution bases, terminals, ports, mines, and energy-sector industrial facilities



As part of the launch, Nimofast Global will utilize Rayls, an institutional-grade blockchain designed to support real-world asset tokenization with strong security, governance, privacy, and compliance controls. Rayls provides the underlying infrastructure, while asset origination, structuring, and governance are managed by Nimofast Global.

“Nimofast Global represents exactly the type of initiative we aim to support: real companies with real assets building tokenization in a responsible and institutional manner,” said Marcos Viriato, CEO and Co-founder of Parfin. “Nimofast’s choice of Rayls as a core infrastructure reinforces that real-world asset tokenization must be built on governance, security, and scalability from day one.”

Nimofast Global is currently in an advanced phase of technological, legal, and operational structuring, with operational launch expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026, beginning with selected use cases and assets backed by clear economic substance and robust governance.

-ENDS-

Notes to Editors

About Nimofast Group History

Since its inception in 2014, Nimofast Group has grown from a local importer to a regional fuels distributor and a multinational logistics powerhouse. Committed to national energy security, the Group has successfully integrated physical supply chains with rigorous capital discipline, governance and long term strategic vision. Today, the Group bridges the physical and digital worlds, leveraging its decade of operational excellence to launch Nimofast Global, a pioneer in real-world asset tokenization. For further information, please visit Nimofast Global - www.nimofastglobal.com.

About Parfin / Rayls



Parfin is a financial infrastructure company enabling the institutional adoption of digital assets and onchain finance. Developer of Rayls, a blockchain purpose-built for banks and financial institutions to operate onchain while meeting regulatory, privacy, and operational requirements. Through Enygma, its quantum-safe privacy framework, native governance controls, and Privacy Node technology, Rayls enables compliant interaction between TradFi systems and DeFi. This infrastructure brings new liquidity and real-world assets onchain, accelerating the adoption of tokenized RWAs, stablecoins, and CBDCs.

Rayls' mission is to onboard $100 trillion in liquidity and six billion users onchain—expanding DeFi through institutional-grade capital, broader asset access, and a more resilient global financial ecosystem. For more information visit Rayls.com or follow on X , Telegram , Discord and LinkedIn .

About Brazil’s energy market

Brazil’s Energy and Agribusiness market ranks among the largest globally, exceeding US $1Trillion in annual revenues. This ecosystem includes opportunities across biofuels, agribusiness supply chains, logistics operators, processing mills, regional distributors, and agricultural clients, all of which are highly intensive in working capital, inventory financing, and receivables. Against this backdrop, Nimofast Global is designed, over time, to structure tokenizable formats representing up to 10% of this market, enabling more efficient, sustainable, and agile financing solutions, grounded in economic substance, governance, and regulatory discipline.

Nimofast’s work in the region

Nimofast Global represents a natural evolution of Nimofast Group's strategy (revenue of + US $3bn), connecting real-economy assets and cash flows to robust, blockchain-based digital structures that are auditable and aligned with the standards of the traditional financial market.

Operating as an integrated energy commodities platform, Nimofast Group is active across the entire value chain, including fuel importation, distribution, logistics, storage, and strategic energy assets, with a strong presence across Brazil’s main energy corridors, as well as in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, where the Group’s trading operations source and export fuels to Brazil.

This solid operational foundation,built on real assets, long-term contracts, and deep market expertise,underpins the creation of Nimofast Global as an initiative focused on capital efficiency, transparency, and expanded access to modern financing structures. This asset-backed operating base and counterparties, including logistics infrastructure, storage facilities, agribusiness supply chains, producers, processors, and regional distributors, all of which collectively form the economic backbone for scalable and resilient tokenization initiatives.