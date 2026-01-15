Colorado School of Mines establishes nation’s first quantum systems engineering bachelor’s degree

GOLDEN, Colo., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado School of Mines is launching a new bachelor’s degree in quantum systems engineering, creating the first baccalaureate degree of its kind in the U.S and a critical bridge for building the workforce needed to transform quantum breakthroughs into real-world technologies.

More than half of today’s quantum jobs require a bachelor’s degree or less, but almost all quantum education and training programs in the U.S. are at the master’s and PhD level. The Bachelor of Science in Quantum Systems Engineering at Mines fills an important gap in the educational pathway from K-12 through graduate study, at a time when quantum technologies are rapidly moving from research labs into practical applications in sensing, computing, communications, national security and advanced manufacturing.

“Colorado School of Mines has a proud history of leading the nation in quantum education, including launching one of the nation’s first quantum engineering master’s programs. Mines is now extending that leadership with the first undergraduate B.S. in Quantum Systems Engineering,” said Stefanie Tompkins, provost of Colorado School of Mines. “By working across disciplines, Mines has developed a systems-focused, industry-aligned program that reflects the nimbleness required to prepare engineers for deployable quantum technologies.”

Quantum companies currently employ about 3,000 people in Colorado. Elevate Quantum, a consortium of 120 organizations advancing quantum workforce development and commercialization in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, estimates that number will grow to 10,000 within the next decade.

"Colorado is leading the nation in quantum innovation, and that leadership depends on training people who can turn breakthrough science into deployable technologies. The new Bachelor of Science in Quantum Systems Engineering at Colorado School of Mines - the first undergraduate program of its kind in the country - fills a critical workforce gap by preparing students to design, integrate, and troubleshoot full quantum-enabled systems. By aligning education with industry needs and connecting students to hands-on learning through Elevate Quantum and the Quantum Commons, this program strengthens Colorado’s talent pipeline, supports good-paying jobs, and reinforces our state’s position as a global leader in the quantum economy,” said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Designed with industry input, the Mines bachelor’s degree is tailored for students eager to lead in the next era of quantum technology, preparing undergraduates to move beyond theory to design, integrate, deploy and manage complete quantum-enabled systems. Coursework will integrate physics, electrical and mechanical engineering, computer science and engineering design, giving students an interdisciplinary foundation to bridge theory and hardware with software and systems-level thinking skills essential for building and deploying real-world quantum technologies. Students will develop core competencies in physics, data analysis, laboratory methods, electronics and embedded systems, problem solving and computing – all essential skills across quantum job sectors.

Students will also complete a year-long, industry-sponsored capstone project, applying their skills to real-world quantum challenges. The program is strengthened by access to Quantum Commons, a collaborative hub being developed by Mines, Elevate Quantum and others in Arvada connecting academia, industry, startups and government, as well as one of the largest interdisciplinary quantum faculty teams in the U.S.

“With AI on our doorstep, quantum is the single most powerful lever we have to secure a thriving advanced-technology future. Today, there are roughly three open quantum jobs for every one qualified worker—making workforce readiness the critical bottleneck for the industry," said Zach Yerushalmi, CEO and Regional Innovation Officer for Elevate Quantum. “The Quantum Systems Engineering bachelor’s degree at Colorado School of Mines — the first of its kind in the U.S. — is built to meet that moment, combining hands-on engineering with deep industry partnership to produce graduates ready to have immediate, real-world impact across national security and nearly every major scientific and industrial domain.”

For more information about the Bachelor of Science in Quantum Systems Engineering, visit the Mines website.

What others are saying about the B.S. in Quantum Systems Engineering

Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

"Colorado is building one of the most concentrated, advanced quantum ecosystems in the world, and our nation-leading workforce will be key to maintaining our position as a quantum leader. By launching this new Bachelor’s program in quantum, Colorado School of Mines is helping to ensure our state continues to develop this transformative new technology and that Coloradans have the skills to access thousands of new, good-paying jobs." -- Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen

“Colorado has always been at the forefront of innovation, and this groundbreaking program solidifies our state as a national leader in an emerging technology like quantum,” said Rep. Pettersen. “Investing in education like this means investing in Colorado’s future workforce and making sure opportunity is within reach for all students. I’m proud to see Colorado School of Mines implement this program – the first undergraduate degree of its kind in the country – which will strengthen our technological sector, grow our economy, and ensure the next generation of students has access to opportunities to innovate.”

Elevate Quantum Workforce Collaborative

“The Elevate Quantum Workforce Collaborative (EQWC) strongly supports the launch of Colorado School of Mines’ B.S. in Quantum Systems Engineering. Programs like this are essential to building the workforce quantum urgently needs. Quantum is no longer an industry reserved only for advanced degrees and this program reflects that reality. The EQWC exists to align educators, employers, and government leaders around a shared goal—successfully launching and sustaining the programs that power our future workforce. The EQWC looks forward to continuing our collaboration by connecting students to employer partners and to hands-on experience opportunities that accelerate the path from classroom to career." -- Jessi Olsen, Elevate Quantum Workforce Collaborative Co-Chair and COO/CFO of Elevate Quantum

Quantum Industry Coalition

“Building a strong quantum workforce is essential to translating scientific breakthroughs into deployable technologies and sustaining U.S. leadership. Colorado School of Mines’ new bachelor’s degree in Quantum Systems Engineering applies a systems engineering approach that prepares graduates to understand and integrate the full quantum lifecycle. The coalition applauds Mines for strengthening the talent pipeline and aligning undergraduate education with the needs of the quantum industry." -- Paul Stimers, Executive Director of the Quantum Industry Coalition

Microsoft

“As quantum technologies move from the laboratory to real-world deployment, we need engineers who understand the entire system and not only isolated components. The bachelor's degree in Quantum Systems Engineering offered by the Colorado School of Mines is the first of its kind to provide students with a system-level perspective that will accelerate learning and innovation. This approach will be essential as demand grows for versatile engineers who can operate across research, manufacturing, and deployment." -- Matthias Troyer, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Quantum

Qblox

“Colorado School of Mines has a proud history of leading the nation in quantum education, including launching one of the nation’s first quantum engineering master’s programs. Mines is now extending that leadership with the first undergraduate B.S. in Quantum Systems Engineering. By moving quickly and working across disciplines, Mines has developed a systems-focused, industry-aligned program that reflects the nimbleness required to prepare engineers for deployable quantum technologies." -- Gregg Carman, GM, Qblox

Vescent

"Quantum technologies will define the 21st century- from quantum computers that will solve essential and currently intractable problems, to environmental sensors, to position, navigation, and timing solutions that will be orders of magnitude improved over vulnerable GPS. None of this will happen without a quantum-trained workforce. Colorado is the global epicenter of quantum technologies, and the School of Mines is training the needed workforce in our backyard!" -- Scott Davis, CEO & Co-Founder, Vescent

TreQ

"The quantum economy will be shaped by those who can make diverse technologies work together as systems. TreQ supports the launch of the B.S. in Quantum Systems Engineering because it focuses on exactly that challenge. By emphasizing systems thinking, hands-on engineering, and bachelor’s-level readiness, this program broadens participation in quantum development and accelerates the transition from prototypes to production. That systems capability is foundational to scalable quantum infrastructure and to the workforce TreQ needs." -- Mandy Birch, CEO, TreQ

IonQ

“Quantum technologies will only scale as fast as the workforce that knows how to build, integrate, and operate real systems. Colorado School of Mines’ new Quantum Systems Engineering bachelor’s degree fills a critical skills gap by training engineers who are fluent in physics, computing, and systems thinking—exactly what is needed to turn promising quantum ideas into fielded capabilities providing economic value for commercial and national security markets.” -- Frank Backes, President Quantum Infrastructure, IonQ

Infleqtion

“Scaling the quantum ecosystem depends first and foremost on talent—engineers who can translate quantum theory into reliable, real-world systems. The Quantum Systems Engineering bachelor’s degree from CSM delivers exactly the kind of forward-looking training our industry needs. By equipping students to design, build, and scale practical quantum technologies, this program will play a critical role in realizing quantum’s full commercial and societal impact.” – Matthew Kinsella, CEO, Infleqtion

Maybell

"Quantum engineering is no longer only for PhDs. 80% of the Maybell team doesn't have a MS or PhD graduate degree – we’re mostly welders, machinists, technicians, and engineers building the quantum future. This program gets that. By focusing on hands-on, systems-level training, Mines is preparing students for the jobs that actually exist in quantum today, as well as for pursuing advanced degrees that will help define the future of this critical technology." -- Corban Tillemann-Dick, CEO, Maybell

Atom Computing

“Colorado School of Mines launching a degree in quantum computing is a tremendous milestone for our region and for the nation. As a Colorado-based quantum hardware company, we see firsthand the growing demand for engineers and scientists who can bridge deep physics, advanced engineering, and real-world system deployment. This new program will help build exactly that talent pipeline. We’re excited to collaborate with Mines as they prepare the next generation of quantum leaders and strengthen Colorado’s position as a hub for cutting-edge technology and innovation.” --Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO and Founder, Atom Computing

Quantinuum

“The quantum computing industry needs talent that can integrate several disciplines, including physics, engineering, and computing. This new B.S. in Quantum Systems Engineering at Colorado School of Mines is a strong step toward ensuring a robust pipeline of talent with the essential skills that employers need.” --Raj Hazra, CEO, Quantinuum