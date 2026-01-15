OTC Markets Group Announces the 2026 OTCQX Best 50

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), today announced the 2026 OTCQX® Best 50, recognizing the top-performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market in 2025, based on liquidity, investor engagement and performance.

“We congratulate the 2026 OTCQX Best 50 companies for achieving impressive results in a demanding market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “This year’s list showcases the breadth of industries, geographies, and company sizes on OTCQX, underscoring how companies listed on leading global exchanges use OTCQX to access U.S. investors and support billions in cross-border trading.”

Key Highlights

Global Leaders: The 2026 Best 50 includes some of the world’s most recognized companies, such as Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), AXA and BNP Paribas (France), Fortescue Metals Group (Australia), and Nordea Bank (Finland) , alongside North American leaders like Ucore Rare Metals, Discovery Silver, and Lundin Gold. Together, they illustrate OTCQX’s role as a preferred platform for companies seeking efficient access to U.S. investors.

The 2026 Best 50 includes some of the world’s most recognized companies, such as , alongside North American leaders like Together, they illustrate OTCQX’s role as a preferred platform for companies seeking efficient access to U.S. investors. Depth of Trading Activity: Market capitalizations across the list range from $146 million to $289 billion , demonstrating OTCQX’s ability to support issuers at every stage of growth. In 2025, the Best 50 collectively generated over $60 billion in U.S. trading dollar volume, indicating consistent liquidity and sustained investor participation.

Market capitalizations across the list range , demonstrating OTCQX’s ability to support issuers at every stage of growth. In 2025, the Best 50 collectively generated indicating consistent liquidity and sustained investor participation. Exceptional Returns: Despite market volatility, the 2026 OTCQX Best 50 delivered a median total return of 81% , reflecting strong execution and broad investor engagement across regions and sectors.

Despite market volatility, the 2026 OTCQX Best 50 delivered a , reflecting strong execution and broad investor engagement across regions and sectors. Strategic Sectors: Companies span energy transition, critical minerals supply, financial services, healthcare innovation, and industrial infrastructure , highlighting how OTCQX connects investors to sectors that shape the global economy.

Companies span , highlighting how OTCQX connects investors to sectors that shape the global economy. Eligibility Criteria: To qualify, companies must be traded on the OTCQX Best Market, trade $50M+ annually, maintain a $0.25+ closing price, and belong to the OTCQX Composite Index.





View the full 2026 OTCQX Best 50 ranking here

The OTCQX Best 50 is for informational purposes only. Neither OTC Markets Group Inc. nor its affiliates make any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing.

