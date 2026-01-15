Kyivstar Reaches 3 Million Customers with Starlink Direct to Cell and Strengthens Ukraine’s Connectivity

In a short time, the satellite-to-mobile service has reached an unprecedented number of customers with life-saving connectivity

Company opens access to testing satellite messaging on iPhone devices

KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), Ukraine's leading digital operator, today announced that its strategic investment in Starlink Direct to Cell satellite technology is delivering critical connectivity to Ukraine. Since launch in November 2025, over 3.0 million subscribers registered for the service and over 1.2 million SMS messages were sent.

The technology has proven especially vital in Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions, underscoring the crucial role of connectivity in these areas and reaffirming Kyivstar’s dedication to maintaining nationwide communication. The satellite technology has been most broadly used in five cities: Kyiv, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Dnipro.

Further expanding this essential service, Kyivstar has also now enabled access for iPhone users, with iPhone devices running iOS 26.2 or later automatically detecting and connecting to the "Kyivstar | SpaceX" network when terrestrial signals are lost.

"The broad adoption of Starlink Direct to Cell satellite service validates our strategic investment in Starlink technology to bring connectivity directly to Ukraine's residents," said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar. "This technology supplements our terrestrial network capabilities and provides essential communication when other means are unavailable – which is exactly what Ukraine needs right now."

Kyivstar subscribers can test the satellite connectivity technology on their SIM cards within their existing tariff plans at no additional cost. At present, only SMS messaging is available when connected to the “Kyivstar | SpaceX” network, and in the future, it will expand to data services. The technology operates in open areas with a clear line of sight to the sky.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”, the “Group”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, the country’s leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to have its shares traded on a U.S. stock exchange. The Group’s companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

Together with VEON, Kyivstar intends to invest USD 1 billion in Ukraine between 2023-2027, through social investments in infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. For more information, please visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua .

Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About JSC Kyivstar

JSC Kyivstar is Ukraine’s leading digital operator, serving more than 22.5 million mobile customers and over 1.2 million home internet fixed line customers as of September 30, 2025. The company provides services using a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 4G, Big Data, cloud solutions, cybersecurity services, digital TV, and more. JSC Kyivstar is advancing new telecommunication technologies in Ukraine and together with VEON plans to invest USD 1 billion in this direction between 2023–2027.

The company contributes to overcoming the challenges of wartime and, over the past three years, has allocated more than UAH 3.4 billion to support the Defense Forces, its subscribers, and the implementation of social projects. Kyivstar has operated in Ukraine for 27 years and is recognized as the largest taxpayer in the digital communications market, a top employer, and a socially responsible company.

Additional information: pr@kyivstar.net, www.kyivstar.ua .

Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, Kyivstar’s Direct to Cell technology development plans as well as Kyivstar Group’s ability to achieve anticipated results and business objectives. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to Kyivstar’s Direct to Cell technology development plans as well as Kyivstar Group’s ability to achieve anticipated results and business objectives, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” included in the final prospectus filed by Kyivstar Group with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 18, 2025, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group.