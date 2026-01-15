VapeAway® LLC Announces First Patient Enrolled in Clinical Study of Novel Vaping Cessation Device

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VapeAway® LLC, a healthcare company focused on developing innovative solutions for nicotine dependence due to vaping, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in its clinical study evaluating its patented VapeAway® filter (technology) and fix bar (Fix+Bar) device system, a non-pharmacologic (“drug-free”) device designed to support vaping cessation.

The CONQUER study ( C essation O f N icotine, QU itting with E -cigarette R eduction) is a single-arm, open-label study to assess the efficacy of VapeAway® device system in promoting vaping cessation in individuals who vape and are seeking to stop vaping, compared to historical rates of vaping cessation. Enrollment of the first patient marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to address the growing public health challenge of e-cigarette dependence.

“Enrolling the first participant in this study represents an important landmark for our company,” said Ike Sutton, CEO of VapeAway® LLC. “Vaping dependence continues to rise, particularly among adolescents and young adults, underscoring a significant unmet need for effective, drug-free cessation options. As concern grows around the health and societal impact of vaping, we believe the VapeAway device system has the potential to serve as an impactful yet practical, non-pharmacologic support for individuals seeking to quit vaping.”

The prospective single arm, open-label multi-center study is expected to enroll approximately 70 adult participants at sites in the New York City metro area. Additional details about the trial can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov (ID: NCT07322432)

About the VapeAway® filter technology and Fix+Bar device system

VapeAway® device system is a “drug-free” patented innovative filter technology and Fix+Bar system that is designed to assist people quit vaping and reduce their nicotine dependence to move towards a healthier future — one breath at a time.

About VapeAway® LLC

VapeAway® LLC is a New York City-based healthcare company dedicated to developing innovative, drug-free solutions for nicotine dependence and vaping cessation. The company’s mission is to empower individuals to help address the global burden of vaping by offering an effective, drug-free system that helps individuals wean off vaping gradually. For more information, please visit https://vapeawaynow.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential benefits of VapeAway® filter and Fix+Bar device system, the progress and expected outcomes of the clinical study, and anticipated timelines. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. VapeAway® LLC undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

