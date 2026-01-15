Sable Announces Option Agreement Consolidating the New “Zorro” Project in San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter agreement with an arm’s length party, with the intent to enter into a definitive option agreement to acquire a 100% interest for the “La Esquina” property located in San Juan, Argentina. The “La Esquina” property comprises four claims located adjacent to two properties previously staked by Sable. This newly consolidated land package consists of 5,236 hectares and will be now called the “Zorro Project”.

Located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan, the Zorro Project is directly north of two well known copper and polymetallic deposits: the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley Project, including the Chinchillones deposit1 which contains indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn), and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 which contains indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable’s Don Julio Project, including four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21km west of the Zorro Project (Figure 1).

Mineral potential at the Zorro Project was identified through Sable’s regional target generation work. The project contains a number of historical mineral occurrences and excavations surrounding a large magnetic anomaly measuring approximately 7km by 4km (Figure 1). This magnetic feature seems to be caused by a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites. Sable has conducted a preliminary field review of some of the mineral occurrences and has identified three different mineralization styles:

Intrusion-Related Cu Mineralization

Sable has identified copper mineralization only 7.7km from the Chita South deposit1 and only 9.8km from the large Chinchillones deposit1. This mineralization has characteristics typical of intrusion-related mineral systems, hosted within Permo-Triassic granite near its contact with the previously mentioned diorite stock. Coarse chalcopyrite is observed within quartz-magnetite-specularite sheeted veins and veinlets with a dominant NNW orientation. Chalcopyrite-bearing veins are observed over an approximately 650m by 500m area. Sable plans to conduct detailed mapping, sampling, trenching, and geophysics in preparation for a planned drill program in the second half of 2026.

Magmatic-Hydrothermal Breccias

A magmatic hydrothermal breccia zone was observed outcropping for approximately 180m by 100m, exhibiting quartz, sericite, carbonate, and pyrite cement with mainly sedimentary clasts. This breccia has an NNE orientation; the geometry and textures indicate proximity to the breccia cupola zone with expected zoning to copper mineralization at depth.

Epithermal Veins

A number of discrete epithermal veins occur in the periphery of the magnetic anomaly. These veins were artisanally exploited in old mining works and display different orientations and thicknesses hosted both in sedimentary rocks and the diorite stock. Galena, sphalerite, and minor arsenopyrite have been observed in many of these structures. The geochemistry and structure of these veins will be carefully studied to determine their exploration potential.

During the first reconnaissance of the Zorro Project, Sable collected 98 rock samples which are currently being analyzed by ALS Minerals. The Zorro Project has excellent road access (23km from the nearest village), low elevation (2,600 m.a.s.l), and opportunity for year-round work, reducing significantly the total exploration costs.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, “The consolidation of the Zorro land will allow us to explore a high-potential project along a world-class mineral belt with chances of discovering porphyry, epithermal or intrusion related mineralization. Adding Zorro to our project pipeline shows our commitment to exploration in San Juan, one of the most attractive jurisdictions in the world.”

Figure 1. The figure on the left presents the location of Sable’s projects and the location of well-known ore deposits and advanced projects in the province of San Juan. The figure on the right shows the location of the Zorro Project with respect to the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley land package, with RTP regional magnetics in the background showing the large magnetic feature around which the Zorro Project is centered.

(Mineral Resources data for the Chita Valley Project included in Figure 1 was obtained from Minsud’s website – www.minsud.com)

OPTION AGREEMENT DETAILS

The binding letter agreement allows the Company to continue its due diligence process up until February 28, 2026. In order to earn a 100% interest in the properties, the Company must:

Make a payment of US$25,000 on the date of signing of the letter of intent (paid)

Make a payment of US$25,000 on the date of signing the option agreement;

Make a payment of US$70,000 prior to the first anniversary of the option agreement;

Make a payment of US$120,000 prior to the second anniversary of the option agreement; and

Make a payment of US$760,000 prior to the third anniversary of the option agreement.





There is 1% net smelter royalty on the property, which may be purchased by the Company for US$1,000,000.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133 ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



1 Mineral Resources data for the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.’s website – www.minsud.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a4e90d0-3396-4702-beb2-17238e9284ce