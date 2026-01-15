AI-First Hits Amazon Best Sellers List: The Executive Blueprint for Transformation

Kansas City, Missouri, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-First, the new operating manual for enterprise transformation by Jeff Danley, has surged to the Amazon Best Sellers list immediately following its launch. The book’s rapid ascent signals a critical shift in the marketplace: enterprise leaders are moving past the hype phase and seeking meaningful results that capitalize on the opportunity presented by AI.

While Fortune 500 executives have spent the last year launching pilot programs, the overwhelming demand for AI-First highlights a quiet crisis in the C-Suite. Executives are finding themselves trapped in "Success Theater" - celebrating vanity metrics while their actual competitive position against AI-native disruptors collapses.

"The immediate response to this book confirms what we are seeing in the data: the honeymoon period for AI experimentation is over," says Jeff Danley. "Executives are realizing that their dashboards report success, but their P&L reports a rounding error. They are buying AI-First because they are tired of 'window dressing' and need a proven framework to build an AI-powered Central Nervous System for their business."

The Market Signal: From Hype to Architecture

The Best Seller status of AI-First validates the "Widening Gap" theory presented in the book. The marketplace is bifurcating into two distinct groups:

The Decorators: Organizations bolting AI tools onto legacy infrastructure. The Architects: Leaders rebuilding their operating models around AI.

Danley’s book provides the definitive guide for the latter. It is not a technical manual, but a strategic manifesto for the A4 Framework - a proprietary methodology to Assess, Architect, Activate, and Amplify enterprise intelligence.

"You cannot bolt a Ferrari engine onto a stagecoach," Danley writes. "You cannot bolt AI onto legacy infrastructure and expect transformation. The heavy sales volume proves that leaders are ready to stop delegating transformation to IT and start leading it themselves."

The Blueprint for Transformation

AI-First challenges the C-Suite with uncomfortable truths, arguing that 70% of AI transformations fail when led by IT. The book delivers on four specific promises:

Assess: Diagnosing the "organizational pathology" that kills initiatives.

Architect: Designing a system where data flows freely across boundaries.

Activate: Deploying AI using "90-Day Sprints" to move from pilot to production.

Amplify: Embedding AI into the culture as the default for decision-making.

Availability

AI-First is available now on Amazon. It is essential reading for C-Suite executives, VPs, and Directors charged with the existential task of rebuilding their organization’s operating model before the window of opportunity closes.

About Jeff Danley

Jeff Danley is an innovation leader and the voice of the "AI-First" paradigm. Unlike futurists who deal in hype, Danley deals in the messy reality of legacy systems and organizational inertia. He helps leaders dismantle "Success Theater" and build the systems required for organizational evolution.