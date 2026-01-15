Abpro’s Lead Program ABP-102 Featured in Celltrion Presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abpro Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody therapeutics for solid tumors, today announced that its lead multispecific antibody oncology program, ABP-102 / CT-P72, was featured in a presentation by its global collaboration partner, Celltrion, at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Celltrion’s senior executives attended the conference to present the company’s latest progress in new drug development and long-term growth strategy. The presentation took place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at the conference venue. The Celltrion team highlighted its oncology pipeline and partnered programs, including ABP-102 / CT-P72.

ABP-102 / CT-P72 recently received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance, enabling the initiation of a global Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the candidate in patients with HER2-positive solid tumors. The study is anticipated to commence in the first half of 2026 through Abpro’s strategic collaboration with Celltrion.

“The inclusion of ABP-102 in Celltrion’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference represents a meaningful validation of the program and its potential,” said Miles Suk, Chief Executive Officer of Abpro. “JPM remains the most influential healthcare investment forum globally, and having ABP-102 highlighted by a leading global biopharmaceutical partner underscores the strength of our science, our collaboration with Celltrion, and the momentum we are building following recent IND clearance.”

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the world’s largest annual healthcare investment conference, bringing together global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies alongside institutional investors and partners.

ABP-102 / CT-P72 is a multispecific HER2 × CD3 T-cell engager engineered to selectively target HER2-overexpressing tumor cells while engaging cytotoxic T cells, with optimized binding designed to enhance tumor selectivity and mitigate safety risks that have historically limited the use of T-cell engagers in solid tumors. Preclinical data supporting the program were presented at major international scientific meetings in 2025, including the Annual Meetings of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

About Abpro

Abpro’s mission is to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies. Abpro is advancing a pipeline of next-generation antibody therapies, for HER2+ cancers, non-HER2+ gastric and liver cancer, and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). These antibodies are developed using Abpro's proprietary DiversImmune® platform. Abpro is located in Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.abpro.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of development programs, including the timing and availability of additional data, and expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of Abpro’s programs, as well as strategic partnerships. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; Abpro’s ability to continue as a going concern; Abpro’s ability to achieve compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of Abpro’s programs; that final data from Abpro’s preclinical studies and completed clinical trials may differ materially from reported interim data from ongoing studies and trials; Abpro’s ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; Abpro’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; Abpro’s ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of Abpro’s business model, including strategic plans for Abpro’s business and product candidates; and other risks identified in Abpro’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) including Abpro’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and subsequent filings with the SEC. Abpro cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Abpro disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Abpro’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Incheon, South Korea, that specializes in researching, developing, and manufacturing innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion pursues sustainable growth by leveraging its experience and assets in the successful biosimilar business to develop new medicines and healthcare platform technologies. The company works with a sense of duty to advance patients' wellness and provide them with enhanced access to reliable healthcare. To accomplish this, Celltrion adheres to strong internal ethical standards in its daily operations. To learn more, please visit www.celltrion.com.

