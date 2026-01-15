Ace Moving Co. Sees Surge in Professional Packing Requests During Peak Winter Moving Season



OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ace Moving Co., a full-service moving company serving the East Bay , reports a significant surge in client requests for professional packing services in recent weeks. The increase, totaling 30% more bookings in December 2025 compared to the previous month, underscores the growing demand for safe, efficient, and organized relocations during the busy winter moving season.

“With more families and businesses relocating this season, we’ve seen an unprecedented uptick in demand for our professional packing services,” said the CEO of Ace Moving Co. “Clients are looking for peace of mind, knowing their belongings are handled carefully and arrive safely at their new locations.”

Meeting Growing Client Needs

Ace Moving Co.’s professional packing services are designed to protect household and commercial items of all sizes and values. Services include careful handling of fragile items, organized labeling, and customized packing solutions tailored to the unique needs of each move.

The company has also expanded its team of trained packing specialists to accommodate the increased volume. Each team member follows established packing protocols to ensure furniture, electronics, artwork, and other delicate items are securely packed and transported.

“Our clients are often juggling tight schedules and complex relocations,” added the CEO. “By offering professional packing services, we save them time, reduce stress, and provide an extra layer of protection for their belongings.”

Supporting Seasonal and Long-Distance Moves

Ace Moving Co. notes that seasonal trends often influence packing service demand, with winter months showing a steady increase in long-distance and full-home relocations. The company’s comprehensive approach including packing, storage, and relocation support—helps clients navigate the moving process more efficiently.

About Ace Moving Co.

With more than 40 years of experience, Ace Moving Co. provides local and long-distance moving solutions throughout the East Bay and surrounding areas. The company offers comprehensive residential and commercial moving services, including professional packing, storage, and relocation support.

For more information, visit https://acemovingco.com .

Media Contact:

Ace Moving Co.

144 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612

510-481-0230

info@acemovingco.com

https://acemovingco.com

