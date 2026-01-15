Springview Holdings Ltd. Announces Strategic Partnership with Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. to Introduce Solar and Green-Energy Solutions for Residential Housing in Singapore

Singapore, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) (“Springview” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned operating subsidiary in Singapore, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd., has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“GSO”), a China-based provider of solar photovoltaic and green-energy technologies, to explore a potential strategic collaboration to introduce solar and energy-efficient solutions for residential housing projects in Singapore.

Under the partnership, Springview plans to integrate optional solar and green-energy solutions—such as rooftop solar photovoltaic systems and related energy-efficiency technologies—into its residential design-and-build offerings. GSO will provide product solutions, technical expertise, and engineering support, while Springview will continue to oversee overall project delivery, regulatory coordination, and homeowner engagement in Singapore.

Supporting Sustainable Residential Living

This partnership reflects Springview’s continued commitment to enhancing the long-term value of residential homes by incorporating sustainability-focused solutions that align with evolving homeowner preferences and Singapore’s broader sustainability and carbon-reduction initiatives.



Singapore continues to promote renewable energy adoption and energy efficiency as part of its broader sustainability and carbon-reduction initiatives. Residential rooftop solar, in particular, is increasingly recognized as a practical solution to support cleaner energy consumption and reduce long-term electricity costs for homeowners.



By collaborating with GSO, Springview aims to broaden access to proven solar and green-energy technologies while maintaining a disciplined, partnership-driven approach that does not alter its core construction and project-management focus.

ESG-Aligned, Asset-Light Strategy

From an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) perspective, the partnership is intended to:

Environmental: Support the adoption of renewable energy solutions and promote energy-efficient residential design

Support the adoption of renewable energy solutions and promote energy-efficient residential design Social: Enhance homeowner access to sustainable living options and long-term energy cost considerations

Enhance homeowner access to sustainable living options and long-term energy cost considerations Governance: Preserve capital discipline through a non-exclusive, asset-light partnership model that leverages specialist expertise



The collaboration is structured as a non-exclusive strategic alliance, allowing Springview to pilot and refine green-energy offerings while retaining operational flexibility.

Pilot Implementation and Future Development

Springview and GSO plan to identify suitable residential projects for initial pilot implementation to evaluate technical integration, homeowner adoption, and service workflows. There is no obligation for either party to proceed beyond the pilot phase, and any future expansion of the collaboration will be subject to further evaluation and the execution of definitive commercial agreements.

About Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a solar and renewable-energy technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and application of solar photovoltaic and related green-energy solutions. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets and supports customized energy solutions through technology integration and engineering support.

About Springview Holdings Ltd

Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd., designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore, with an operating history dating back to 2002. Springview’s projects cover four main types of work: new construction, reconstruction, additions and alterations, and other general contracting services. With a skilled team of in-house experts, the Company provides a one stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.springviewggl.com/ .

