DeFi Protocol Mutuum Finance Confirms 300% MUTM Growth with Nearly $20M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi market continues to produce new contenders as investors search for the next top crypto before the next major cycle. Many are watching projects that are still early but have visible progress, clear token distribution, and confirmed development timelines.



Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has entered that conversation after recent updates revealed strong demand and scaling momentum. With more announcements expected soon, traders are paying close attention to how this new crypto positions itself ahead of its protocol launch.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending protocol that will allow users to lend and borrow digital assets in a pooled environment once the system is live. The design removes the need for one to one loan matching and replaces it with smart contract execution.

This model is familiar to investors who have followed previous DeFi crypto platforms that became market leaders during earlier cycles. The goal is to create a lending environment where suppliers earn yield and borrowers access liquidity with collateral protection.

The recent presale update confirmed that Mutuum Finance has raised $19.8M and that more than 18,800 investors have taken part so far. These figures place the project among the larger presales in its sector and have drawn interest from analysts who track early stage token distribution for new crypto launches. Holder growth also suggests that retail and whales are entering during different segments of the presale rather than piling in during a single event.

Token Pricing and Stage Progression

The MUTM token began its presale in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01. After several phases, the token now trades at $0.04, confirming a 300% increase from its initial allocation levels. The presale is now in Phase 7 with a scheduled path toward a $0.06 listing price once the token goes live. Phase entries are controlled by fixed token amounts and fixed pricing so that each phase sells out before the next one begins.

Phase allocations are tracked publicly which gives buyers insight into how fast tokens are being absorbed. At the time of the latest update, Phase 7 was still active but moving quickly due to reduced supply and increased demand from new buyers. The project has also introduced a 24 hour leaderboard reward that grants $500 in MUTM to the top daily contributor. This mechanic has helped fill phases faster and has added competition among presale participants.

The structured presale format has created a predictable pricing path from early 2025 until now. This has been one factor behind the steady acceleration in participation as late buyers recognize that waiting could mean paying more in later phases or during the initial exchange listing.

V1 Deployment and Phase 2 of Development

The most important catalyst for Mutuum Finance is the upcoming V1 deployment. According to the official X account, V1 is preparing for release on the Sepolia testnet where the protocol will run through collateral functions, lending flows, liquidation checks and oracle validations before moving to mainnet. Once live, suppliers will receive mtTokens that track their share of the liquidity pool and the interest earned. Revenue is expected to come from borrower interest and protocol fees.

A portion of the revenue will be used to buy MUTM on the open market. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. Analysts tracking what crypto to buy for the long term believe that this model could create steady demand for the token once usage begins. Many of the top crypto performers from past cycles saw price appreciation only after mainnet activation rather than during presale stages.

The transition from presale to V1 testnet and then to mainnet is now viewed as Phase 2 of the project’s lifecycle. In Phase 1, buyers were positioning ahead of development. In Phase 2, the token will move closer to exchange listings and protocol usage. For many investors, this is where the risk to reward profile becomes more attractive because the product is no longer theoretical.

With nearly $20M raised, 18,800 participants, and 300% token growth since early 2025, Mutuum Finance has become one of the new crypto contenders that analysts expect to follow closely into the next cycle. If V1 arrives on schedule and exchanges liquidity forms, then Phase 2 could create the conditions for price discovery that presale buyers anticipate.