B2BROKER Brings TradingView Integration into B2TRADER to Connect Brokers with Global Markets





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, has announced the integration of TradingView into its flagship multi-asset trading platform B2TRADER.

TradingView is a globally renowned trading and analytics platform used by over 100 million traders worldwide, and is now available as a native trading wrapper around B2TRADER. Today, hundreds of global brokers are already connected to TradingView, allowing their clients to trade either directly through the TradingView terminal or via the broker’s native trading platform.

With this integration, brokers using B2TRADER can now join the TradingView ecosystem by entering into a direct agreement with TradingView. This enables them to be listed among TradingView brokers and offer trading access to TradingView’s global user base, in line with how major industry players already operate within the ecosystem. End users can trade directly Spot, CFDs, and Perpetuals from TradingView, with real-time sync of balances, positions, and PnL. No need to rebuild infrastructure — B2TRADER's high-performance engine allows a simple entry to TradingView and handles it all.

“Today, brokers need access to global trading ecosystems. And TradingView is where traders already spend their time. Bringing it into B2TRADER lets brokers meet their clients where they are, without changing how they operate,” says Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER.

The TradingView integration is available to B2TRADER clients following a straightforward onboarding process, with B2BROKER providing certified technology and full technical support.

“We are excited to see clients using B2TRADER join the TradingView ecosystem, have seamless access to our advanced charting. B2TRADER’s high-performance engine, with ultra-low latency and advanced risk tools, makes it the perfect backbone for our charting and trading integration,” says Rauan Khassan, Chief Commercial Officer at TradingView.

About B2BROKER

B2BROKER is a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions. It delivers liquidity, trading technology, payment solutions, and brokerage infrastructure through a network of specialised entities. Founded in 2014, with key hubs in London, Limassol, Hong Kong and Dubai, the company operates in 11 countries, serving clients across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. B2BROKER serves brokers, exchanges, hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and other financial institutions. Leveraging its extensive network and ecosystem-driven approach, the company provides scalable solutions that help clients streamline operations, maximise efficiency, and drive growth.

About B2TRADER

B2TRADER is a multi-asset trading platform developed by B2BROKER for brokers and financial institutions. It supports trading across various markets in a single account: Forex, crypto CFD, spot fiat and crypto, precious metals and commodities, equity indices, NDFs CFD, perpetual futures, equities, ETFs, and fixed income. The platform processes up to 3,000 requests per second, ensuring stable operation under high load. B2TRADER enables flexible trading customisation, multi-asset collateral, and advanced order execution, offering a scalable and reliable solution for modern brokerage businesses.

