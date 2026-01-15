In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Global Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, and Transportation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to expand from $2.18 billion in 2025 to $2.6 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 19.3%. This growth is driven by advances in orbital servicing technologies, increased demand for satellite life-extension services, and the emergence of orbital transfer vehicle concepts. Efforts in debris mitigation solutions and microgravity-based manufacturing have also bolstered this market.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $5.23 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.1%. Key factors include the commercial expansion for high-value material manufacturing, increased deployment of robotic systems for autonomous satellite servicing, and rising demand for orbital transfer services. Investment in debris removal missions and modular infrastructure is also contributing to the market's momentum.

The sector is set to benefit significantly from the global interest in space exploration, with economic forecasts by the World Economic Forum indicating a growth from $630 billion in 2023 to $1.8 trillion by 2035. The proliferation of commercial opportunities and advancements in space mission feasibility continues to drive this expansion, crucial for sustainable space exploration by limiting Earth-based reliance and enabling orbital infrastructure construction.

Leading companies are committing to development of advanced microgravity services. In October 2023, Rocket Factory Augsburg, Yuri, and ATMOS Space Cargo launched Eva, an all-encompassing microgravity service. This service simplifies biotech research and product development processes in microgravity, integrating mission planning, execution, and live experiment data tracking, ensuring safe payload returns.

In March 2023, Voyager Space acquired ZIN Technologies Inc., enhancing their infrastructural capabilities and supporting their Starlab initiative, which aligns with the sector's push for innovation in in-space manufacturing.

Significant players in this market include Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SpaceX Corp., and more, spanning regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others enforcing regional development trends. While North America leads in current value, Asia-Pacific is anticipated as the fastest-growing region.

Despite global trade changes impacting costs, particularly with tariffs on aerospace-grade materials, the sector is adapting by encouraging production localization and diversification of supply chains. These adjustments are seen as opportunities to strengthen domestic capabilities, mitigating challenges faced by international dependencies.

The comprehensive market research report furnishes stakeholders with critical insights into current trends, competitor strategies, and market foresight, vital for those active in the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation industry.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: In-Space Manufacturing; In-Space Servicing; In-Space Transportation

By Ingredient Type: Metals; Polymers; Ceramics; Composites; Alloys

By Distribution Channel: Government Agencies; Commercial Companies; Non-Profit Organizations; Research Institutions; Universities

By Application: Communication; Earth Observation; Navigation; Space Tourism; Scientific Research

Subsegments:

In-Space Manufacturing: 3D Printing; Biofabrication; Satellite Assembly; Semiconductor Fabrication

In-Space Servicing: Refueling; Repair and Maintenance; Orbit Adjustment; Component Replacement

In-Space Transportation: Satellite Deployment; Cargo Delivery to Space Stations; Orbital Transfer Services; Space Tug Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.1% Regions Covered Global



