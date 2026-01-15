$3.71 Bn Space Rescue Operations Global Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Rescue Operations Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space rescue operations market has shown significant growth, set to expand from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $2.79 billion in 2026, enjoying a CAGR of 7.7%. Historical growth factors include the development of emergency protocols for low Earth orbit missions, advancements in communication for distress signal monitoring, and the introduction of telemedicine for astronauts.

Forecasts predict the market will reach $3.71 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is driven by the expansion of dedicated space rescue fleets, the integration of autonomous response systems, and increased investment in remote health technologies. An increase in international collaborations is also expected to enhance rescue operations.

Key trends during the forecast period include the rising demand for rapid on-orbit emergency systems and an increased need for rescue support in commercial space missions. The expansion of telemedicine capabilities and advancements in multi-vehicle coordination techniques reflect these dynamics. More space missions are anticipated, fueled by the demand for advanced communication and satellite deployment services, thereby boosting the space rescue operations market further.

For example, according to a Space Foundation report, 2024 featured 223 launch attempts with 212 successes. Commercial launches surged by 50%, deploying over 2,800 satellites. Consequently, the growth in space missions propels the demand for rescue operations, ensuring crew safety and mission success, and enabling ambitious explorations with enhanced risk management.

Innovations are at the forefront, with companies like NASA and SpaceX conducting missions to retrieve crew using commercial spacecraft. Notably, in May 2025, NASA partnered with SpaceX to launch the Crew-10 mission using the Dragon spacecraft, successfully retrieving crew stranded on the ISS due to the Starliner mission's technical failures. This underscores commercial spaceflight's critical role in emergency recovery and the importance of public-private partnerships in enhancing mission safety and resilience.

In September 2024, the Space Machines Company Pty Ltd collaborated with Ananth Technologies Limited and Digantara Research and Technologies to support operations for the MAITRI mission. This partnership promotes sustainable space operations and enhanced space domain awareness through integrating servicing capabilities and launch expertise.

Major players in the market include Lockheed Martin, Airbus Defence and Space, Northrop Grumman, Thales Alenia Space, and SpaceX, among others. North America was the largest market sector in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region.

Nevertheless, the market faces challenges from changing trade relations and tariffs, which are increasing costs for specialized materials and components. Despite these challenges, tariffs have spurred local manufacturing and supply chain resilience, fostering innovation.

The market research report provides comprehensive data on market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and trends, equipping stakeholders with insights into the current and future industry scenarios.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin

Airbus Defence and Space

Northrop Grumman

Thales Alenia Space

SpaceX

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Axiom Space

Planet Labs

Astroscale

D-Orbit

Starfish Space

Altius Space Machines

Digantara

Vyoma

OrbitGuardians

Virgin Galactic

Boeing

Maxar Technologies

Blue Origin

Redwire Space

Collins Aerospace

Space Rescue Systems Inc.

SpaceWorks Enterprises

Space Traffic Management Solutions

Privateer Space

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xikhwr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment