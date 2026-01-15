Burned Out on Screens, Hungry for Meaning: Superprof Tutors See a Digital Backlash Shaping 2026 Learning

PARIS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans look ahead to 2026, a new nationwide survey from Superprof , the world’s largest tutoring network, offers a snapshot of how learning, wellness, and ambition are evolving in real time.

Based on responses from 360+ U.S.-based tutors across academic, creative, and life-skills subjects, the survey captures what educators are seeing firsthand as learner priorities shift in an AI-saturated world.

Key findings from the Superprof 2026 Learning, Lifestyle, and Cultural Trends Survey include:

A digital backlash is taking shape

Nearly half of tutors (48.6%) say students are rediscovering analog and hands-on pursuits, including crafts, music, and physical creativity, as they seek relief from constant digital stimulation.

Almost 50% of tutors report growing interest in community-based learning, such as group classes, clubs, and collaborative study, signaling a renewed hunger for connection.

At the same time, students are not rejecting technology outright: more than 40% of tutors predict strong growth in AI or AI-adjacent learning, including prompting, ethical AI use, productivity workflows, and fact-checking AI outputs.



Wellness is replacing hustle-driven ambition

More than 60% of tutors say students are embracing “quiet ambition,” prioritizing balance and sustainability over hyper-competition.

Tutors report rising demand for stress and emotional management skills (31.9%), confidence and self-worth (20.3%), and executive functioning skills like planning and organization (17%).

One-third of tutors say students are increasingly seeking emotional encouragement, while more than a quarter report growing interest in creative coaching that goes beyond automated tools.



“Learners are not chasing intensity for its own sake anymore,” said Wilfried Granier, CEO of Superprof. “Tutors are seeing students prioritize emotional resilience, focus, and human connection just as much, or more than, traditional academics and AI literacy. What stands out is not fear of the future, but an intention to navigate it more thoughtfully.”

Stability is the new definition of success

Tutors cite attention and concentration challenges (30.5%) and burnout or low motivation (21.7%) as the top struggles facing learners today.

Screen fatigue and digital overload continue to shape how students approach learning, pushing many toward more sustainable, human-centered strategies.

When asked how global and cultural uncertainty is influencing learning goals, more than 40% of tutors say students are primarily motivated by a desire for stability, followed by preparation for technological disruption and coping with uncertainty.



About the Survey

The 2026 Learning, Lifestyle, and Cultural Trends Survey was conducted via Google Forms in December 2025 among 364 U.S.-based tutors from Superprof’s national tutor network.

