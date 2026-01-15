$229.13 Bn Space Infrastructure Global Market Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Opportunities, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Infrastructure Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global space infrastructure market is experiencing robust growth, with projected increases from $142.91 billion in 2025 to $157.41 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth stems from expanding satellite networks, the evolution of space stations, rising commercial launch activities, and the burgeoning development of space tugs and orbital refueling platforms.

Forecasts indicate the market will surge to $229.13 billion in 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 9.8%. This progression owes much to investments in new commercial space stations for research and industry, and increased deployment of space tugs for satellite life extension. Additionally, developments in orbital refueling hubs are supporting deep space missions, while global spaceport infrastructure broadens to accommodate higher launch frequencies. Governments and private entities are leveraging collaborations to construct versatile space infrastructure, responding to the escalating demand for reusable launch vehicles and advanced control networks.

A key driver of market growth is the significant increase in satellite launches. As regions demand enhanced global connectivity through satellite-based broadband, the necessity for supportive infrastructure-such as launchpads and command centers-becomes paramount. This infrastructure underpins mission success by supporting operations and ensuring reliable communications. In 2024, the Space Foundation noted 259 launches, reducing average wait times and driving the space infrastructure market forward.

Strategic partnerships are pivotal in this sector, as seen when the Space Science and Geospatial Institute of Ethiopia collaborated with a Chinese firm to launch a new satellite ground station. Enhancing Ethiopia's control capabilities, this station aids efforts in agriculture and environmental monitoring. Similarly, Redwire Corporation expanded its capabilities with the acquisition of Hera Systems Inc., enriching its satellite and Earth observation services.

Prominent companies in the market include Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus Group, and emerging players like SpaceX and Blue Origin. In 2025, North America remains the largest regional player, with the market report covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa.

Global trade dynamics, notably tariffs, continue to influence this market by increasing costs and supply chain complexities. However, these challenges are prompting firms to diversify suppliers and boost domestic manufacturing, potentially strengthening local market resilience.

This report provides comprehensive insights into the market, including size, shares, competitor analysis, and major trends. It offers a detailed perspective on the current and future scenarios, equipping industry players with vital information to navigate the evolving landscape.

Scope and Segmentation:

Components: Satellites, Ground Stations, Launch Vehicles, Other Components

Satellites, Ground Stations, Launch Vehicles, Other Components Applications: Earth Observation, Telecommunication, Research, Other Applications

Earth Observation, Telecommunication, Research, Other Applications End-Users: Commercial, Government, Private Agencies

Subsegments include: Communication Satellites, Earth Observation Satellites, Small-Lift Launch Vehicles, Spaceports, etc.

Major Companies: Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, SpaceX, Blue Origin, among others.

