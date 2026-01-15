$4+ Bn Rocket Engines Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Strategies, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Engines Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The rocket engines market has experienced consistent growth and is projected to expand from $3.91 billion in 2025 to $4.03 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 3.1%.

This surge can be attributed to several factors: increased governmental support for space exploration programs, heightened demand for satellite launch services for both commercial and defense purposes, and technological advancements in propulsion systems enhancing engine efficiency. Additionally, the expansion of private space companies has bolstered engine development contracts, leading to greater reliance on MRO and refurbishment services for reusable rocket engines.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $4.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. This future growth is expected to be driven by the burgeoning commercial spaceflight and tourism sectors, which necessitate new rocket engine production. Adoption of reusable propulsion systems is anticipated to reduce launch costs, while investments in high-thrust and efficient engines will cater to deep space missions. The demand for small satellite launchers is pushing the development of compact rocket engines, with hybrid and green propellant technologies predicted to transform next-gen engine designs. Reusable rocket engines, propulsion system miniaturization, and hybrid propulsion innovations are set to dominate trends.

Major investments in the space sector are a central force propelling the rocket engine market, with recent figures from the Space Foundation indicating the global space economy reached $570 billion in 2023-a 7.4% increase from 2022. Companies are investing in innovative technologies such as hypersonic propulsion, which promises to enhance high-speed flight capabilities. For instance, Lockheed Martin Ventures invested in Venus Aerospace's next-gen rotating detonation rocket engine technology in October 2025, aiming to cut launch costs and offer mission flexibility.

The competitive landscape features significant players like Aerojet Rocketdyne, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin, among others. Recent developments include L3Harris Technologies acquiring Aerojet Rocketdyne, strengthening L3Harris's propulsion expertise by integrating advanced rocket engine technologies.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025 and is expected to remain the fastest-growing area. However, shifts in trade relations and tariffs have impacted the industry by raising costs on imported materials. This has led to a rise in local manufacturing initiatives, potentially sparking innovation and reducing import dependency.

Comprehensive market research offers extensive insights, detailing rocket engine market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends. The report provides a holistic view of the industry's current and future scenarios, essential for stakeholders navigating the dynamic environment. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, the USA, and many others, reflecting the global scope of the industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95f66l

