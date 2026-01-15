$1.53 Bn Military Engine Infrared Suppression Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Strategies, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The military engine infrared suppression (IRSS) market is experiencing significant growth, with market size projections indicating an increase from $1.42 billion in 2025 to $1.53 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This upward trend is primarily driven by the integration of advanced exhaust cooling systems and thermal shielding technologies, the adoption of specialized nozzle designs for infrared suppression, and the expansion of marine infrared suppression systems.

Looking forward, market size is expected to reach $2.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8%. Key drivers for this growth include advancements in lightweight engine suppression systems, higher adoption in next-generation fighter aircraft and UAVs, and the integration with automated thermal management solutions. The naval sector is expected to see significant growth in infrared suppression, supported by the development of modular IR suppression kits for field retrofitting. Trends like advancement in exhaust cooling technologies, thermal barrier coatings, hybrid infrared suppression systems, and increased marine and naval application are notable in the forecast period.

The deployment of military UAVs is significantly contributing to market growth. Enhanced infrared suppression technologies increase UAV survivability by reducing engine heat signatures, making them less detectable to infrared-guided missiles. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, the number of commercially used drones could rise by 40% from 2022 to 2030, further boosting the market.

Rising global defense budgets, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, are also conducive to market expansion. As countries prioritize modernizing military capabilities, investments in technologies that minimize engine heat signatures are increasing. As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military expenditure in 2023 was $2.44 trillion, a 6.8% increase from 2022, underscoring this growth.

Leading industry players like Lockheed Martin, General Electric, Northrop Grumman, and Honeywell are focusing on innovative infrared signature suppression systems. These technologies aim to reduce heat emissions from military engines, enhancing stealth and survivability. A notable instance is the UK Chinook Mk 6 helicopter's deployment with an advanced infrared suppression system in July 2025.

Regional analysis indicates that, while North America was the largest region in 2025, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in the ensuing years. Potential market challenges include the impact of global trade relations and tariffs, which have notably affected components like thermal barrier coatings and exhaust systems. However, these have also spurred manufacturers toward local production, fostering domestic innovation.

The military engine IR suppression market provides comprehensive statistics, encompassing global market size, regional shares, and key competitor information. The market consists of products like the C-130J infrared suppression system and marine exhaust systems. The scope of the market incorporates factory gate values, encompassing goods and services produced within the market's geographical confines.

This report offers a thorough analysis of current and future market scenarios, equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to navigate the rapidly evolving global landscape.

