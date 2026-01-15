$1,276.52 Bn Public Safety and Security Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, and Strategies, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Public Safety and Security Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The reportoffers a vital resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate industry potential and market dynamics. Forecasting a strong upward trajectory over the next decade, the report outlines significant trends anticipated to shape this evolving sector.





The public safety and security market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $690.05 billion in 2025 to $784.08 billion in 2026, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This historic growth is driven by escalated deployment of cybersecurity tools to mitigate rising cybercrime, augmented government investment in emergency management infrastructure, and the expansion of customs and border protection technologies addressing transnational threats. Furthermore, there is notable growth in hardware firewalls and security modules for public sector network protection, alongside a concentrated focus on coordinated law enforcement operations.

Looking forward, the market is predicted to surge to $1.27 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13%. This forecast growth is a result of increased adoption of integrated public safety platforms, implementation of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence for threat detection and response, and investment in resilient infrastructure to combat climate-driven natural disasters. Moreover, an expansion in automated border surveillance technologies and a rise in demand for scalable cloud-based security architectures are notable factors. Upcoming trends include the evolution of integrated public safety command centers, increasing biometric verification at borders, and expanded disaster resilience and emergency response systems.

The landscape is notably shaped by rising transnational and regional instability, promoting expanded public safety and security system implementations. For instance, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a surge in nationwide encounters from 2,766,582 in 2022 to 3,201,144 in 2023. Such instability is a key driver, emphasizing the protection of citizens and infrastructure.

Companies in the public safety sector are progressively focusing on sophisticated solutions like cybersecurity platforms to secure sensitive data and ensure uninterrupted operations. For example, Mark43 Inc. launched Mark43 Fortified, providing robust cybersecurity solutions for public safety agencies with real-time threat detection, proactive monitoring, and compliance support. This platform illustrates efforts to counter rising cyber threats and ransomware attacks.

Strategic acquisitions further mark this growth trajectory. Allied Universal's acquisition of Elite Tactical Security, LLC in May 2023 aims to bolster their presence in the Las Vegas area, extending specialized security services across hospitality, entertainment, and event venues.

Major players in this market include industry giants such as Accenture Plc., BAE Systems plc, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, Motorola Solutions Inc., and many others. In 2025, North America emerged as the largest region in the market. The sector's dynamics are influenced by fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, which increase costs for imported surveillance and cybersecurity equipment, impacting regions dependent on electronics imports like Asia-Pacific and Europe. Nonetheless, these tariffs propel domestic manufacturing and regional supply chain advancements.

The public safety and security market research reports present comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging trends. In a volatile global environment, these analyses provide strategic guidance essential for navigating the industry's future.

Market Scope:

Components: Services; Solutions.

Services; Solutions. Verticals: Homeland Security; Emergency Services; Critical Infrastructure Security; Transportation Systems; Other Verticals.

Homeland Security; Emergency Services; Critical Infrastructure Security; Transportation Systems; Other Verticals. Services: Consulting, Installation, Integration, Maintenance, Training, Monitoring, Response.

Consulting, Installation, Integration, Maintenance, Training, Monitoring, Response. Solutions: Surveillance, Access Control, Alarm Systems, Communication, Cybersecurity, Incident Management.

Key Companies Featured:

Includes Accenture, BAE Systems, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Motorola Solutions, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $784.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1276.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



Accenture Plc.

AGT International

Atos SE

BAE Systems plc

Cisco Systems Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Ericsson

Fotokite

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NEC Corporation

Teltronic S.A.U.

Thales Group

Halma plc

Brady Corporation

Securitas AB

ADT Inc.

Allegion plc

Federal Signal Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

General Dynamics Corporation

CentralSquare Technologies LLC

Hexagon AB

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri)

Sun Ridge Systems Inc.

Telstra Corporation Limited

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

Genetec Inc.

Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Nice Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Qognify Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

