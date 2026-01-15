$5.72 Bn Military Wearables Global Market Research, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Wearables Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military wearables market is experiencing robust growth, driven by advancements in technology and heightened defense spending. It is projected to expand from $4.09 billion in 2025 to $5.72 billion in 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

This comprehensive market research report provides insights into the military wearables market's size, regional shares, and trends, alongside strategic recommendations for navigating the rapidly changing international landscape. The report covers countries like Australia, China, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA, offering a complete analysis for stakeholders eager to capitalize on new opportunities in this dynamic industry.





This growth trajectory is largely due to the adoption of heads-up displays and augmented reality glasses that enhance real-time situational awareness and mission planning, respectively. The demand for advanced body armor and continuous monitoring of soldier health also contributes significantly.

In future years, the market is set to benefit from the development of next-generation augmented reality and mixed-reality wearables, enhancing battlefield visualization. There will be a greater integration of biometric and physiological monitoring systems, which improve soldier readiness, and an increased adoption of lightweight and energy-efficient wearables that boost mobility and endurance. Connected battlefield initiatives will further drive demand for interoperable wearable systems.

Defense expenditures are a key factor fueling the market expansion. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported a 9.4% increase in global military spending in 2024, reaching $2.71 trillion. This rise underscores a growing investment in military modernization and wearable technologies, aimed at enhancing soldier efficiency and safety.

Technological advancements continue to drive the market forward. Notable initiatives include a study launched by the Air Force Research Laboratory in 2023 to evaluate the use of wearable fitness devices by U.S. Space Force Guardians, part of the Continuous Fitness Assessment initiative. Concurrently, Apple's acquisition of Mira in June 2023 highlights the strategic importance of augmented reality in delivering immersive experiences, including military applications.

Leading market players include Aselsan A.S., Bionic Power Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and BAE Systems plc, among others. These companies are focused on product innovation and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with regions such as South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa also showing significant potential. However, the market faces challenges such as trade relations and tariffs that affect component costs and supply chains, particularly in North America and Europe. Positive outcomes include local manufacturing boosts and domestic R&D investment.

By Type: Wrist Wear, Modular, Eyewear, Smart Key Chains, Ear Wear, and more.

By Technology: Communication and Computing, Connectivity, Navigation, and others.

By End-User: Land, Naval, and Airborne Forces.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global



